Truck driver arrested for being 20 times over the legal alcohol limit

A truck driver has been arrested and charged for drunk driving after he was found to be more than 20 times over the legal alcohol limit.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, said the driver blew 2.0mg/1000ml, 20 times more than the legal limit of 0,10mg /1000ml.

A second driver was also arrested after he tested three times over the legal limit. He was stopped on the N3, at Van Reenen's Pass.

"Weeks ago, we laid to rest nine victims of a horrific accident involving a truck in Empangeni along the N2.

"Families lost their loved ones and breadwinners, with children becoming orphans as a result of one reckless truck driver," the MEC said.