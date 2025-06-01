Truck driver arrested for being 20 times over the legal alcohol limit
A truck driver for drinking and driving in Van Reenen along the N3 freeway.
Image: Supplied
A truck driver has been arrested and charged for drunk driving after he was found to be more than 20 times over the legal alcohol limit.
MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, said the driver blew 2.0mg/1000ml, 20 times more than the legal limit of 0,10mg /1000ml.
A second driver was also arrested after he tested three times over the legal limit. He was stopped on the N3, at Van Reenen's Pass.
"Weeks ago, we laid to rest nine victims of a horrific accident involving a truck in Empangeni along the N2.
"Families lost their loved ones and breadwinners, with children becoming orphans as a result of one reckless truck driver," the MEC said.
In a meeting with senior management, Duma mandated the Road Traffic Inspectorate team to strengthen their no-nonsense, zero-tolerance programs.
"We undertake to clamp down on bad behavior in all corners of our province. In particular, we are paying more attention to trucks because, more than any vehicle, trucks can damage more vehicles at once, and their accidents can lead to serious injuries because of the impact," Duma said.
He added that while the province's road networks are under construction, they are not playgrounds for irresponsible drivers.
"We must remove all these elements that are costing our country a fortune. We have been informed that road accidents cost the South African economy over R164 billion annually, an equivalent to 3.4% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
"In addition, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) paid out over R45.6 billion in claims in the 2023-2024 financial year," Duma said.
