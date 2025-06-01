Olorato Mongale's killers were involved in 22 cases that targeted women, Deputy Police Minister tells mourners

Olorato Mongale, the 30-year-old former Wits student who was killed after going on a date last Sunday has been described by her family as a fighter, who fought to the end of her life.

This is how her mother Basetsana Mongale described her daughter as she paid her last respects during an emotional send off as scores of mourners, including friends, relatives and community members gathered at the Bloemfontein City Hall for her funeral on Sunday.

Last week police named three suspects linked to the killing as Fezile Ngubane, Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu.

On Friday Makhanya shot at police, who returned fire and killed him at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti while Ngubane was cleared in the investigation after police established that he had also been a victim of Makhanya and Mthimkhulu.

Government officials and political leaders also attended the funeral.

"We might not understand the ways of life, but she fought...My daughter was extra careful and would not have allowed a total stranger to fetch her from her gate, I know that she is a fighter.

"When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that my daughter fought; she fought until her nails broke off..., We might not understand the ways of life, but she fought," Basetsana Mongale said.