Olorato Mongale's killers were involved in 22 cases that targeted women, Deputy Police Minister tells mourners
Olorato Mongale was recently found dead after going on a date.
Olorato Mongale, the 30-year-old former Wits student who was killed after going on a date last Sunday has been described by her family as a fighter, who fought to the end of her life.
This is how her mother Basetsana Mongale described her daughter as she paid her last respects during an emotional send off as scores of mourners, including friends, relatives and community members gathered at the Bloemfontein City Hall for her funeral on Sunday.
Last week police named three suspects linked to the killing as Fezile Ngubane, Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu.
On Friday Makhanya shot at police, who returned fire and killed him at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti while Ngubane was cleared in the investigation after police established that he had also been a victim of Makhanya and Mthimkhulu.
Government officials and political leaders also attended the funeral.
"We might not understand the ways of life, but she fought...My daughter was extra careful and would not have allowed a total stranger to fetch her from her gate, I know that she is a fighter.
"When I saw her at the government mortuary, I could see that my daughter fought; she fought until her nails broke off..., We might not understand the ways of life, but she fought," Basetsana Mongale said.
Speaking during the service, deputy minister of police Polly Boshielo, condemned the increase in the country's GBV rate saying: “We will also not rest until we find Mthimkhulu. (KZN Police Commissioner) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of KZN said they will not rest until they find Bongani.
"We are still searching for him. He and Philangenkosi Makhanya were working together and they were a syndicate that was targeting women in various malls across the country. Our investigation is now standing at 22 cases that they are linked to these two criminals. Women from across the country have positively identified them as the pair that kidnapped and robbed them," Boshielo said.
Family spokesperson, Dr Criselda Kananda said Olorato was a visionary.
Wits University’s representative Jerome Sethemba stated that that Mongale was a dedicated student whose work spoke of her academic abilities and a way of life.
“Olorato Mongale was beautiful in so many ways, in every way possible that you can imagine. She was unique in many ways, you could meet her by the cafe near the library, and she would already know who you are.
"Olorato was with us for a very short time, but she had everything that a Witsie is; excellence and determination," Sethemba said.
Meanwhile, the police have indicated that they are still searching for Bongani Mthimkulu and have called on him to hand himself over at the nearest police station.
