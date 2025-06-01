New Lotto boss says the game’s back on — and this time, it’s for the people

Moses Tembe, the chairman of Sizekhaya Holdings, has expressed the company's gratitude for being awarded the fourth lottery licence by the National Lottery

"We welcome that the honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau appreciated the power of our vision. When the National Lottery was first mooted after the ushering in of our democracy, the most compelling argument for its existence was income it could generate to help the poorest and most vulnerable of South Africans," said Tembe.

He went on to say that when the lottery is run well, it can become a powerful force for good.

"We have seen glimpses of this in South Africa. In its 25 years of operation, the lottery has funded thousands of organisations that contribute to much needed community development. But we believe that it can deliver so much more. That is why Sizekhaya Holdings bid for the lottery."