New Lotto boss says the game’s back on — and this time, it’s for the people
New operator Sizekhaya Holdings aims to enhance South African National Lottery.
Moses Tembe, the chairman of Sizekhaya Holdings, has expressed the company's gratitude for being awarded the fourth lottery licence by the National Lottery
"We welcome that the honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau appreciated the power of our vision. When the National Lottery was first mooted after the ushering in of our democracy, the most compelling argument for its existence was income it could generate to help the poorest and most vulnerable of South Africans," said Tembe.
He went on to say that when the lottery is run well, it can become a powerful force for good.
"We have seen glimpses of this in South Africa. In its 25 years of operation, the lottery has funded thousands of organisations that contribute to much needed community development. But we believe that it can deliver so much more. That is why Sizekhaya Holdings bid for the lottery."
In a statement issued on Thursday, Sizekhaya Holdings clarified that the consortium is made up of a diverse group of stockholders and a management team with commercial and gaming experience, as well as operational expertise
"The Sizekhaya consortium is backed by the Goldrush Group, a JSE-listed company renowned for its extensive experience in gaming and online betting. Goldrush holds a 50% stake in Sizekhaya Holdings, ensuring a robust foundation for the consortium's operations. Over and above this, some of the other shareholders include Bellamont Gaming (of Tembe is a director) and Sandile Zungu, who bring a wealth of business expertise."
Tembe added that the group will elevate the lottery to new heights and that its gaming pedigree is unmatched. Tembe has 35 years of experience in the industry which he said equips him for the role.
The Gauteng High Court ordered that ITHUBA Lottery may only continue operations for five months before being taken over by new operator, a ruling that the National Lottery Commission (NCL) indicated ITHUBA could dispute.
However, in a statement issued on Sunday on behalf of ITHUBA, Michelle van Trotsenburg said that after careful consideration and prioritisation of South Africans' interests, ITHUBA has reached an agreement with the Minister of Trade and the NCL to operate the South African National Lottery, ensuring its continued contribution to good causes.
"As a proudly 100% black-owned South African operator, ITHUBA remains steadfast in its commitment to operate the National Lottery with integrity, transparency, and for the benefit of South Africans. Participants can be rest assured that all games, draws, and prize pay-outs will continue as normal," Van Trotsenburg said.
