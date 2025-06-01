IFP and EFF condemn assassination of parliament representative

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have condemned the brutal killing of the IFP's Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening. Image: Facebook

The IFP and EFF have condemned the killing of the IFP's Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described the murder of the 68-year-old as shocking and devastating. "It is with shock, sadness, and utter grief that the IFP announces the untimely passing of Mr Sithole, who was assassinated by unknown assailants. The Honourable KP Sithole was a member of the IFP’s National Council and served as the Party’s Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament."

While details of his murder are still sketchy at the moment, the EFF in Gauteng through its provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga also voiced its condemnation of the murder. "The EFF in Gauteng extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the IFP following the tragic and senseless Murder of Hon. Khethamabala Petros “KP” Sithole MP. "Sithole, who was the IFP Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament, was gunned down in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand on Saturday evening. And in the same incident the Provincial Secretary of the IFP Alco Ngobese was shot and sustained injuries, and we wish him a speedy recovery. "The IFP has classified this tragic incident as an act of assassination which might be politically motivated. Political killings are unacceptable and undermine our democracy. We therefore condemn all acts of political violence and urge all parties to show maximum tolerance and respect for opposing views. Democracy must be built on peace, not violence," Dunga said.

Hlengwa described Sithole as a hardworking servant of the people. "We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP who joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures including being IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson," he said. Sithole also served as a Councilor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010. He was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010. "The IFP is poorer today with Jobe’s (Sithole) passing and South Africa has lost a good man who served his country par excellence," Hlengwa added.