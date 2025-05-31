Vasco Special Needs Centre faces eviction: Urgent appeal for support
The Vasco Special Needs Centre needs new premises by October 1, 2025, to continue its vital work.
Image: Vasco Special Needs Centre
A Cape Town-based organisation supporting young adults on the autism spectrum is facing eviction.
The Vasco Special Needs Centre (VSN Centre), a non-profit dedicated to empowering special needs adults through structured programmes and vocational training, is urgently seeking new premises before October 1, 2025.
With limited financial resources and no renewed lease in sight, the Centre has issued an urgent appeal to local businesses, property owners, and community stakeholders to help them secure a new space and continue their essential work.
The VSN Centre has been a cornerstone of support for families with special needs young adults since 2016, when it began with Saturday workshops.
By January 2017, the overwhelming demand led to the establishment of a weekday programme based in a Vasco Estate church hall. From that space, the Centre has provided a lifeline to 13 young adults—nine of whom attend full-time—offering them routine, purpose, and opportunities for personal growth through handcraft workshops and life skills training.
Run by a dedicated team of three full-time staff and supported by personal facilitators, the Centre operates on a modest fee of R2,500 per participant.
This covers basic salaries but leaves little room for growth or relocation costs. The Centre also generates income through the sale of hand-crafted items made by the participants, and fundraising efforts contribute towards a long-term goal of property ownership.
As a registered Public Benefit Organisation, VSN Centre can issue Section 18A tax certificates, allowing donors to claim tax deductions.
Until now, the Centre has operated rent-free with the church only charging for utilities and assisting with an annual R50,000 sponsorship.
However, in May 2025, the church confirmed it will not renew the lease beyond 30 September, nor facilitate the continued sponsorship. This leaves the Centre without a home in just a few short months.
The VSN Centre is now urgently seeking:
- Rent-free premises, or assistance withdonations towards rent
- Basic furnishings, including work tables and seating for up to 20 people
- A functional kitchen area to continue life skills training
- A facility with accessible, safe space, separate bathroom facilities, and ideally located in or near Vasco Estate.
Without a new premises, the Centre’s operations will be forced to shut down, leaving families without the vital daily support they rely on.
Many of the young adults would lose the only place where they are understood, engaged, and included in a community that recognises their potential.
Businesses, community organisations, and government departments are urged to support the Centre by offering space, donating equipment or funds, assisting with setup costs, or raising awareness.
The VSN Centre is committed to publicly recognising contributions where desired and welcomes partnerships through corporate social investment.
To support the Vasco Special Needs Centre or to find out more, contact them directly and help ensure this inclusive and empowering space continues to thrive.
