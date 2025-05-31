Vasco Special Needs Centre faces eviction: Urgent appeal for support

The Vasco Special Needs Centre needs new premises by October 1, 2025, to continue its vital work.

A Cape Town-based organisation supporting young adults on the autism spectrum is facing eviction.

The Vasco Special Needs Centre (VSN Centre), a non-profit dedicated to empowering special needs adults through structured programmes and vocational training, is urgently seeking new premises before October 1, 2025.

With limited financial resources and no renewed lease in sight, the Centre has issued an urgent appeal to local businesses, property owners, and community stakeholders to help them secure a new space and continue their essential work.

The VSN Centre has been a cornerstone of support for families with special needs young adults since 2016, when it began with Saturday workshops.

By January 2017, the overwhelming demand led to the establishment of a weekday programme based in a Vasco Estate church hall. From that space, the Centre has provided a lifeline to 13 young adults—nine of whom attend full-time—offering them routine, purpose, and opportunities for personal growth through handcraft workshops and life skills training.