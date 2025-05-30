The future of cinema: Can South African theatres thrive in a streaming world?

Can the cinema industry in South Africa survive in an age of streaming?

In an age where streaming services offer an endless number of films at our fingertips, the global cinema industry faces challenges, grappling with declining audiences and escalating operational costs.

Despite the closure of several cinemas nationwide, Ster Kinekor is confident that this year will be a good year, as it recorded its biggest ‘out of season’ weekend admissions of 2025 last weekend.

“This once again is proof that cinema is alive and well, and that audiences still prefer watching the new release of a blockbuster title on the big screen. It also proves that movie magic is not regulated by the calendar,” said Mark Sardi, chief executive officer of Ster-Kinekor.

The strong showing was fuelled by two major releases: the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch and the latest Mission: Impossible film, Final Reckoning.

Across South Africa, several theatres have closed their doors over the past year, including long-running venues at Bedford Square in Johannesburg, Gateway in Umhlanga, and most recently, Cavendish Square in Cape Town. These closures follow years of pressure from streaming services, shifting consumer habits, and the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cinema chain Nu Metro recently took over the Bedford Square site previously occupied by Ster-Kinekor. It is expected to take over the Ster Kinekor cinema complex at Gateway.