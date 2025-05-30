The future of cinema: Can South African theatres thrive in a streaming world?
Image: Pixabay
In an age where streaming services offer an endless number of films at our fingertips, the global cinema industry faces challenges, grappling with declining audiences and escalating operational costs.
Despite the closure of several cinemas nationwide, Ster Kinekor is confident that this year will be a good year, as it recorded its biggest ‘out of season’ weekend admissions of 2025 last weekend.
“This once again is proof that cinema is alive and well, and that audiences still prefer watching the new release of a blockbuster title on the big screen. It also proves that movie magic is not regulated by the calendar,” said Mark Sardi, chief executive officer of Ster-Kinekor.
The strong showing was fuelled by two major releases: the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch and the latest Mission: Impossible film, Final Reckoning.
Across South Africa, several theatres have closed their doors over the past year, including long-running venues at Bedford Square in Johannesburg, Gateway in Umhlanga, and most recently, Cavendish Square in Cape Town. These closures follow years of pressure from streaming services, shifting consumer habits, and the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cinema chain Nu Metro recently took over the Bedford Square site previously occupied by Ster-Kinekor. It is expected to take over the Ster Kinekor cinema complex at Gateway.
Global impact
Globally, the picture isn’t much brighter. In the UK, high-profile chains like Cineworld and Empire Cinemas have collapsed or closed multiple sites.
The Hollywood strikes in 2023 have dealt a devastating blow to the industry, delaying major film releases and thinning out an already inconsistent release calendar. So much so, that in 2024, blockbusters struggled to draw the kinds of crowds that were once guaranteed for blockbusters.
What is behind the decline?
It is believed that there are several factors behind the decline of the theatre's golden age: the convenience of home streaming, the falling cost of large-screen TVs, and a general tightening of household budgets. The pandemic also accelerated the move away from cinemas, with many opting to stay inside and take full advantage of their Netflix and other streaming platforms accounts.
Increase in ticket prices
In addition to streaming and the shift in consumer habits, the elephant in the room is the price of tickets.
For years, South Africans have voiced their concerns about the high cost of attending the movies (or the bioscope, as people say), often citing ticket prices and the expense of snacks as barriers to enjoying a fun night out at the movies.
For context, standard 2D movie tickets typically cost around R130 for adults, with discounts for pensioners and kids under 18 (R110), while 3D movies have an extra R10-15 charge for the glasses, bringing the total to around R140 for adults. That is excluding the popcorn, drinks and sweets/chocolate.
One Facebook user, Natie De Wet, said: "Business sense will be to make your price acceptable all the time. It's mad expensive to go to the movies. That way. You will fill up the theatres again and save jobs."
Many echoed the sentiments, with complaints over the price of the snacks. And they want to know why we all go to Clicks before watching the movie...
South Africans aren't alone with this particular complaint.
In the United States, an average date night at the cinema can cost over $50, roughly equivalent to R900, with the ticket priced at around $12 and snacks adding another $20 to the total.
IOL
