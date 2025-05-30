The critical role of fathers in early childhood development

Empowering Fathers: The key role of play in child development. Image: Freepik

A new study by Sesame Workshop International South Africa (SWISA) highlights the critical need for increased father involvement in early childhood development, especially through play. Despite 54% of South African men, aged 15 to 49, being fathers, many do not have regular contact with their children. Those who are present often feel ill-equipped or discouraged by cultural norms to engage meaningfully. "Many fathers want to be more involved," said Dr Onyinye Nwaneri, director at SWISA. "But they see play as something that comes naturally to women, or as a luxury they can't afford." The mixed-methods research, including both quantitative and qualitative data, revealed that societal pressures and gender expectations continue to frame fathers primarily as financial providers. In rural areas, norms around masculinity further limited emotional bonding and shared caregiving.

SWISA's media-based intervention, aimed at promoting gender equity and co-parenting, led to noticeable changes. Fathers reported increased confidence and enjoyment in playing with their children, while children developed more inclusive attitudes toward gender roles. "We empowered many fathers to engage with their children for the first time," Nwaneri said. "It also encouraged mothers to support more equitable parenting." The study also explored the impact of 'gatekeeping', where mothers often control access to children. While sometimes protective, this dynamic can exclude fathers, especially non-traditional ones, from caregiving roles. "Rigid gender norms hurt everyone," Nwaneri added. "We must redefine fatherhood as emotional and developmental involvement, not just financial support."

The research promotes 'gender-neutral play' activities free from gender stereotypes as a tool for holistic child development and social change. While the findings show promise, researchers say sustained support through media, policy, and community engagement is vital for long-term transformation. In research by Simphiwe Ngcongo, a graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, he found that most South African fathers show a strong desire and willingness to be involved in their children's lives, despite popular opinion to the contrary.