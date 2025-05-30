NHI regulations face opposition from Western Cape Government amid digital service expansion

Premier Alan Winde highlights the role of innovation and data-driven solutions in strengthening service delivery for vulnerable communities in the Western Cape. Image: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers.

The Western Cape Cabinet has reaffirmed its opposition to the draft regulations of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, warning that the proposed governance arrangements threaten to destabilize the provincial health system. “The provisions of the act, in its current form, undermine the aim of universal healthcare, particularly in the Western Cape,” said Premier Alan Winde. The Cabinet maintains that the regulations are premature, invalid, and would have a “significant and detrimental impact on all provinces and service delivery.” The province’s objections mirror long-standing concerns raised during public participation, which the national Department of Health has allegedly failed to address. In contrast to its resistance on the NHI front, the provincial government is moving forward with key innovations in social services.

Cabinet approved the expansion of the Social Work Integrated Management System (SWIMS) application across government departments. Launched in April 2024 and already used by over 1,000 social workers, the SWIMS app digitises social service case files and significantly reduces paperwork. Premier Winde described the system as transformative. “Across our departments, we must explore ways to improve services. Our embrace of innovation, technology, and reliance on data and evidence strengthens our ability to boost service delivery, in the case of expanding SWIMS, to the most vulnerable in our province.” Western Cape Minister for Social Development, Jaco Londt, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the app’s reach in rural areas. “If SWIMS is utilised by other social service professionals in government and the NGO space, not only will staff benefit, but it will strengthen our case monitoring systems, we want to mitigate the risk of cases slipping through the cracks.”

In a further move to modernise public service delivery, Cabinet noted the implementation of a new Provincial Roads Delivery Model at the district level. The new model, developed by the Department of Infrastructure, is based on a comprehensive five-year review and aims to speed up and improve infrastructure projects across the province. Cabinet also approved the Growth for Jobs (G4J) 2025–2030 Implementation Plan, the next step in a strategic roadmap to stimulate economic growth. “The G4J strategy is constantly evolving, requiring us to regularly revisit its key priority areas,” Premier Winde said. He acknowledged the volatility of global markets but expressed confidence in the province’s ability to adapt and grow.