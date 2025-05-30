News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on May 30, 2025

The prime suspect wanted in connection with Olorato Mongale's death, allegedly confessed to her murder moments before he was killed in a gun battle with KZN cops on Friday morning.

SA faces lottery blackout after Pretoria High Court dismisses Ithuba bid

South Africa may face a brief lottery blackout after the Pretoria High Court dismissed the National Lotteries Commission’s urgent application to appoint Ithuba as a temporary operator beyond its May 31 license expiry. To read on, click here.

Ethekwini Municipality confirms readiness for 98th Comrades Marathon

The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed its readiness to co-host the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday, June 8. To read on, click here.

NHI regulations face opposition from the Western Cape Government amid digital service expansion

The Western Cape Cabinet has reaffirmed its opposition to the draft regulations of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, warning that the proposed governance arrangements threaten to destabilize the provincial health system. To read on, click here.

Suspect found hiding in Durban allegedly confessed to the murder of Olorato Mongale

The prime suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was wanted in connection with Olorato Mongale's murder, allegedly confessed to her murder moments before he was killed in a gun battle with KZN cops on Friday morning. To read on, click here.

Deputy Speaker refers over 10 EFF members for discipline after Ramaphosa session chaos

Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet has referred several EFF MPs to the Speaker for possible disciplinary action following their disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session on Tuesday. To read on, click here.

