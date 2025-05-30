Meet Hazel Ntuli, who graduated with an Actuarial Science Degree at 17

At just 17 years old, Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli has made history as one of the University of Pretoria’s youngest-ever graduates, earning a degree in Actuarial Science, an achievement that places her far ahead of her peers and firmly on the path to an extraordinary future.

Born and raised in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, Hazel’s academic journey began with a surprising twist.

“When I was in Grade 3, I mistakenly wrote a Grade 4 mathematics paper and scored the highest of all the actual Grade 4 students,” she recalls.

That moment changed everything. Her talent was immediately recognised by her teachers, who encouraged her to take more advanced assessments. From that point, her educational path accelerated rapidly.

By 2022, Hazel had enrolled at UP, drawn to its prestige and proximity to home. “It was the first university to call out to me when I applied,” she says.

“It had the best perks and is one of the top-ranked actuarial science departments that is internationally recognised.”