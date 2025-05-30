Joshlin’s father speaks out: ‘I want the truth from Kelly’s mouth’

Missing Joshlin's father, José Emke, speaks to Independent Media after the mother of his children, Kelly Smith, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Image: Mandilakhe Tshwete

As the three people convicted of kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin Smith begin serving life sentences, the missing six-year-old’s father, Jose Emke, has broken his silence, calling for the truth and expressing deep fears for the safety of his surviving daughter. Joshlin disappeared from her Middelpos, Saldanha Bay home, on February 19, 2024.

Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, reported her missing that evening, telling police she had left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, while she went to work. Within two weeks, Kelly, Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were arrested and later charged with kidnapping and human trafficking.

Phumza ‘Maka Lima’ Sigaqa, who was co-accused, was later released after charges against her were withdrawn. Another woman, Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, turned State witness and testified that she had been involved in a plot to sell Joshlin to a sangoma for R20,000. On May 2, Kelly, Appollis, and Van Rhyn were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court. On Thursday, they were sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for kidnapping, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Presiding officer Judge Nathan Erasmus said the trio, including Lombaard, failed Joshlin and their actions tore the Saldanha Bay community apart. “Mr Appollis said he fed Joshlin, he cared for her, and looked her in the eye. You sat there and did nothing; betraying the trust she must have had in you, Mr Appollis, as her parent – and you, Ms Smith, as the one who gave birth to her – and Mr Van Rhyn being that good friend, a father of a small child. “We’ve heard the victim impact statements. She was a child in the community. We heard how she would go to some of the houses and sit at their tables. “Ms Lombaard also looked Joshlin in the eye and gave her something to eat, and did nothing to protect her. “The society and community of Saldanha were torn apart. We heard about the extensive searches that took place.”

He added that the trio showed no remorse during the trial. “Ms Smith and Mr Van Rhyn, you found it amusing. You were celebrating. You didn’t take this seriously.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Joshlin’s father Jose Emke said the day had brought a mix of emotions. “The sentencing was bittersweet. I am happy, but also heartbroken. I would like to know where in the world my child is,” Emke said.

He criticised Kelly for withholding the truth about Joshlin’s whereabouts. “It hurt me, but I can’t say I’m unhappy. What she chose to do – she asked for it. She will now spend life in prison. But she still didn’t say where my child is.” Emke, who shares another daughter with Kelly, said he now felt the need to protect his youngest even more.

“I haven’t spoken to her about her sister’s case. She’s too young and too small to understand. But she asks every day: ‘Where is my sister?’ What must I tell my child? That I don’t know where her sister is, or who she’s with? That’s what hurts.” He added: “I still feel very uncomfortable. I don’t know where in the world my child is, or who she is living with. But I still feel my child is alive. She is very young. She must still grow up, stand up for herself, and take care of herself one day. Not knowing where she is – it doesn’t let me rest.” Emke also questioned the timing of Kelly’s actions. “I want to know the truth – why, and for what reason, did she do this? I am Joshlin’s father. I didn’t abandon my child. I was just in the Northern Cape for a month or two. My biggest question is: why did she wait until I turned my back to do what she did?”

He said he longed to hear the truth directly from Kelly. “My message to Kelly is: I just want to hear the truth from her mouth.” Emke described a conversation with Joshlin’s godmother, Natasha Andrews, who called him on Friday, May 23. “Tasha asked me if Kelly could speak to Rachelle (his younger daughter) the next day, on Saturday. I said no. I won’t allow that until I know the truth, until this pain in me is gone. Until I get to see my child in front of me or just hear her voice, I won’t allow Kelly near Rachelle.” He concluded: “Kelly will be a big problem and a danger to my child. She’s manipulative, and I believe she planned this to get Joshlin trafficked.”

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, said authorities would not rest until Joshlin is found. “We will not rest until we find out what happened to Joshlin. We are continuing day and night looking for her, and we’re still appealing to everybody – let’s work together to find the missing child, and all other missing children out there who haven’t had the opportunity to have a case brought forward like Joshlin’s. We must stand together as a country. “We’ve been outside the country. We are working with Interpol and other policing agencies around the world, and we hope that one day we will find exactly what happened to Joshlin.”