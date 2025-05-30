Honouring Major-General André Lincoln: A legacy of courage and service

Major-General Andre Lincoln. Image: Phando Jikelo / Independent Newspapers

Major-General (retired) André Lincoln, a veteran crime fighter and former head of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 63. Lincoln spent nearly four decades in the South African Police Service (SAPS), where he led several high-profile crime-fighting initiatives, most notably in communities affected by gang violence across the Cape Flats.

As head of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), he spearheaded efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks, working closely with residents and community leaders to restore trust in law enforcement. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from government officials, civil society organisations, and former intelligence operatives.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais described Lincoln as a dedicated public servant whose contribution to policing would leave a lasting legacy. “Major-General Lincoln’s contribution to improving safety in the Western Cape will continue to form part of the legacy he leaves behind. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” Marais said.

Lincoln’s law enforcement career began before the advent of democracy, during which he was also involved in underground intelligence work. After 1994. He was appointed by former president Thabo Mbek to head the Presidential Investigation Task Unit. He had previously served as one of Mandela’s bodyguards and reportedly helped prevent an assassination attempt during the 1994 presidential inauguration.

Lincoln later served as a cluster commander before taking up his final post as head of the Anti-Gang Unit, which was launched to respond to the surge in violent crime and gang activity across the Western Cape. He was often seen on the ground during high-risk operations, leading from the front and working in some of the province’s most volatile areas.

Bradley Steyn, a former intelligence operative and author of Undercover with Mandela’s Spies, credited Lincoln with saving lives both during the Struggle and in post-apartheid South Africa. “I knew André Lincoln first as my enemy, then as my mentor, handler, and eventually, my friend,” said Steyn. “He embodied sacrifice, strength, and service.”

The organisation Fight Against Crime South Africa (FACSA) also issued a statement honouring Lincoln, describing him as “a beacon of hope in communities plagued by crime and violence”. “His legacy, especially in leading the AGU and fearlessly confronting organised crime and gang violence, will forever be remembered by the people of the Western Cape and across South Africa,” the group said.