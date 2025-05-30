EThekwini Municipality confirms readiness for 98th Comrades Marathon
Comrades Marathon 2025: EThekwini's preparations for the Ultimate Human Race.
Image: Comrades Marathon Association Facebook
EThekwini Municipality has confirmed its readiness to co-host the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday, June 8.
Dubbed the 'Ultimate Human Race', this world-famous ultra marathon will see around 24,000 runners take to the streets, supported by an estimated 35,000 spectators.
This year's race marks the 49th down run, beginning at 5:30am from Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finishing 12 hours later at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park.
The marathon continues to deliver significant economic benefits. According to the municipality, the event is projected to generate a direct spend of R275.3 million, contribute R681 million to the national GDP, and create approximately 1,800 jobs.
Adding to the excitement, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced a major increase in prize money. The total prize purse now exceeds R7.6 million, a substantial rise from previous years.
The CMA said this upgrade reflects the organisation’s commitment to honouring the extraordinary efforts of its participants. The financial boost will benefit top male and female finishers, age group winners, and other special categories.
"This increase is a testament to our dedication to supporting and rewarding the incredible athletes who take on this challenging race. We look forward to seeing the heightened competition and outstanding performances that this will inspire," said CMA chairperson Jeff Minnaar.
EThekwini mayor, councillor Cyril Xaba, said hosting the marathon reaffirms Durban's status as a leading sporting destination. "We are proud to host this global event, which attracts participants from across South Africa and the world. Durban is ready to welcome tourists and roll out the red carpet for runners and supporters alike," he said.
Xaba urged residents to line the route and show their support, while advising motorists to plan ahead as several roads will be closed. Increased police presence will ensure the safety of runners, spectators, and road users.
He added that events of this scale enhance Durban's global profile. "They bring joy and economic upliftment while showcasing our city to international media," he said.
Visitors are encouraged to explore Durban’s attractions, including the continent’s longest beachfront promenade, top hotels, restaurants, and shopping centres.
