Community remembers Brigadier Leon Matthysen: A dedicated Durban policeman

Durban policeman Brigadier Leon Matthysen passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday. Image: Supplied

Tributes continue to pour in for Durban policeman Brigadier Leon Matthysen, who passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the community. Matthysen was the station commander and head of crime prevention at several police stations in KwaZulu-Natal during his career. In 2023, he was appointed as the station commander of Pinetown SAPS.

On Thursday, the community, Community Policing Forums (CPF), and Private security companies held a memorial drive from Kloof to Pinetown police station in memory of Matthysen. Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said people came out in their numbers, which was a testament to the deep respect and admiration “we held in our hearts” for Matthysen. “He was the ultimate example of South Africa’s finest, a true top cop whose integrity, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice set him apart. He did not just wear the uniform, he honoured it, and in doing so, earned the trust and respect of the community he served,” Mathios said.

Aidan David, the chairperson of eThekwini District Police Board and Provincial Board treasurer, spoke of the memories he had of Matthysen, including the support he showed to the CPFs. David said wherever Matthysen’s career had taken him, he always touched the lives of people and made them feel safe. According to him, Matthysen always supported the CPFs and believed that crime cannot be solved without the input from the community.

David said that Matthysen left an indelible mark as one of the best station commanders that Isipingo SAPS has ever had, adding that he was an officer who never liked to be office-bound. “He used to always sit at the back of the SAPS kombi with the door open, and he would make the young officers like Constable Donald Naidoo drive through the CBD of Isipingo and do patrols. Before the van could stop, if he saw a suspect breaking the law, he would spring out of that moving van and pounce on the suspects, and before they knew what happened, they would be apprehended by Brigadier Matthysen,” David recalled.

David said that for the police officers patrolling with Matthysen, it was like an action scene from a movie. “This kind of dedication and guts kept the people of Isipingo safe, and he really cleaned up our town of Isipingo and left us to take office with his promotion elsewhere,” David said. [email protected]

Police officers paid tribute to Brigadier Leon Matthysen at the Pinetown police station. Image: Andreas Mathios