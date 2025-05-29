Trio jailed for life, police vow search for Joshlin Smith will continue

Police have said that the search for Joshlin Smith will continue after her mother and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for kidnapping and trafficking her. Image: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

While the three individuals convicted of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crimes on Thursday, the police said the search for the little girl would go on. There has been no trace of Joshlin since her disappearance from her Middelpos, Saldanha Bay home on 19 February 2024. Evidence in the trial was that she was sold for R20,000. Joshlin’s mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and family acquaintance Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court earlier this month. On Thursday, they were sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for kidnapping. They have indicated that they will be appealing. The three did not testify in their defence.

In a statement, Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, commended all the officers, detectives, and specialists involved in the case. “Your dedication reflects the very best of our nation’s law enforcement and brings hope to families still waiting for justice,” he said in Saldanha, where the case was heard. “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joshlin Smith. May they find some comfort in knowing that justice has prevailed,” he said. The statement added that the search for Joshlin has not been called off. "SAPS remains fully committed to exploring every possible lead in the pursuit of real closure in this tragic matter."

Joshlin’s godmother, Natasha Andrews, said the silence from the trio during sentencing deepened the family’s pain. “She was our baby daughter. She lived with us, ate, and went on holidays with us, we did everything for her. "They were given a chance to say something, anything that could have helped us find her, but they said nothing. Kelly didn’t even shed a tear. If they wanted to help, they would have. That chance is gone, and now we just hope one day we will find her.”

Joshlin's mother Kelly Smith , right, and her co-accused, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for kidnapping. Image: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

Andrews said she visited Kelly after sentencing. “She was sobbing, but at the end of the day, we still don’t have answers. I remain hopeful that Joshlin will be found. We are not going to give up. Kelly accepted me into her life and into Joshlin’s life. I’ll never stop visiting her until we have an answer.”

Joshlin’s paternal grandmother, Louretta Yon, said: “What Kelly did was harsh. Maybe one day she will tell the truth about what happened to Joshlin. I don’t want to say anything to Kelly now.”