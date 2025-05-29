SAPS reveals dangerous syndicate targeting women in Gauteng malls

The police have confirmed that there is a syndicate that targets young women in and around Gauteng malls. This comes as the search for three suspects linked to 30-year-old Olorato Mongale's murder continues to intensify. Image: Social Media

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that there is a syndicate that targets women in and around Gauteng shopping malls. This comes as the police have identified three suspects, Fezile Ngubane, Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, and Bongani Mthimkhulu, linked to the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, originally from the Free State province.

On Wednesday, the SAPS National Crime Intelligence Unit, working with other agencies, confirmed the arrest of the owner of a white VW Polo, which was spotted at the residence of the former Wits University student who was found dead after reportedly going on a date with the alleged driver of the vehicle.

Two of the three suspects, Bongani Mthimkhulu and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya are being sought by the police over the murder of Olorato Mongale. Image: SAPS

On Thursday, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe updated the media on Mongale's murder case, saying they are on the trail of an alleged syndicate that targets and kills women. "In terms of the Olorato murder case, we have registered commendable progress insofar as this case is concerned. We do officially confirm that we are investigating a syndicate. We do believe that we have broken the back of this syndicate that is targeting women, especially young women out there, using the same modus operandi. They propose these young women, usually in malls," she said.

According to the police, these criminals approach women on social media and request to take them out on dates, and when they agree, they are robbed and killed. "The perpetrators approach them, request to take them out on dates. They propose them and then rob them. We do have a case where we have arrested two of the three suspects that we are looking for. "On the 20th of April this year, we arrested Bongani Mthimkhulu as well as Phila Makhanya on a charge of kidnapping and robbery in the Brakpan area, where a vigilant police officer was conducting his regular patrols and came across a suspicious-looking vehicle, which is a VW Polo, the same VW Polo," she stated.

The white VW Polo that was discovered in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: SAPS

Reacting to the seizure of the vehicle and the identification of the alleged suspects, family spokesperson, Criselda Kananda, welcomed the arrest, adding that the family is still shaken and devastated by the events that have led to their child's death. "As can be expected, we are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved daughter, Olorato Mongale. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the police services for their diligent work in locating the car involved in the criminal act that led to her untimely death. While we take a small measure of comfort in this progress, we remain devastated by the fact that the suspects are still at large."

Meanwhile, Police Minister Seno Mchunu has commended the SAPS for the remarkable progress in the investigation into the tragic and senseless murder of Mongale. On Thursday, Mchunu stated: “We commend the SAPS National Crime Intelligence Unit, the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, and all multidisciplinary units involved — including the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, DPCI KZN Tracking Team, Durban Metro Police K-9 Unit, and the private security teams that supported the operation. The seizure of the vehicle allegedly used in this heinous crime and the questioning of its owner, who is currently under police custody, mark a crucial step toward justice. This remarkable progress reaffirms the importance of coordinated intelligence and the collective resolve to combat violent crime in our communities."

Fezile Ngubane is also wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale. Image: SAPS