Mourners gather for Olorato Mongale as VW Polo linked to her murder is found

Olorato Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex driving a white Volkswagen Polo. Image: Facebook

The family of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale has reacted to the discovery, seizure, and arrest of the owner of the white VW Polo linked to the murder of their child, whose body was found in Lombardy West on Sunday. The arrest of the car's owner and the continued search for three other suspects, Bongani Mthimkhulu, Fezile Ngubane, and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, comes as scores of mourners gathered for a candlelight service in memory of Mongale in Lombardy West on Wednesday night. Mthimkulu was added as the third suspect as investigations continue to intensify, with members of the public urged to contact the police should they spot any of the three suspects.

The service coincided with a report by members of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) National Crime Intelligence Unit, confirming the discovery of the white VW Polo. On Sunday, Mongale, who had gone out on a date with the driver of the vehicle found with cloned registration plates, had informed her friends that should they not hear from her in an hour's time, they should begin searching for her.

The suspects' vehicle was found at this panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. Image: SAPS

Needless to say, her body was found later on Sunday, with the national police assuming a manhunt for the man named John, believed to be her alleged killer. On Wednesday evening, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe indicated that they have found and seized the wanted VW Polo in KwaMashu, Durban, following an investigation led by a multi-disciplinary team. The owner of the vehicle was subsequently arrested while the search for the three suspects continues. "A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team seized the vehicle at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban. The investigation first led the team to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room. Further intelligence led them to KwaMashu in Durban to the home of one of the suspects. "The suspects' vehicle was later found at the panel beater workshop. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. An elderly man believed to be the owner of the vehicle has been arrested, but police are still searching for three men believed to have been directly involved in the murder of Olorato," Mathe stated.

Fezile Ngubane is one of the wanted suspects linked to the murder of Olorato Mongale. Image: SAPS

The two suspects, who have been identified as Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya, were joined by the third suspect, Bongani Mthimkhulu. All three are currently on the run. Reacting to the seizure of the vehicle and the identification of the alleged suspects, family spokesperson, Criselda Kananda, welcomed the arrest, adding that the family is still shaken and devastated by the events that have led to the death of their child.

"As can be expected, we are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved daughter, Olorato Mongale. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the police service for their diligent work in locating the car involved in the criminal act that led to her untimely death. While we take a small measure of comfort in this progress, we remain devastated by the fact that the suspects are still at large. "We urge the community to continue to come together and assist in bringing them to justice. These suspects are still out there and possibly continuing to commit atrocious crimes. Someone must have information that could help the investigation. We plead with you to come forward. They have no place in our beautiful country," she said.

Bongani Mthimkhuli (white shirt) and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya are currently on the run. Image: SAPS