Meet Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli: The youngest Actuarial Science graduate from the University of Pretoria

Image: Supplied

At an age when most teenagers are still navigating high school, Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli will be donning her graduation gown this autumn as one of the University of Pretoria’s (UP) youngest-ever graduates, obtaining a degree in Actuarial Science at the age of 17. Originally from Rosettenville, Johannesburg, Mongiwa’s academic journey is nothing short of remarkable.

She began her university studies in 2022, having accelerated through primary and secondary school after her academic talents became clear at an early age. “When I was in Grade 3, I mistakenly wrote a Grade 4 mathematics paper and scored the highest of all the actual Grade 4 learners. My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more Grade 4 papers, and saw that I performed exceptionally well.”

This led to an extraordinary academic leap, eventually placing her at university, years ahead of her peers. Her achievements, she says, are grounded in gratitude and faith. “I first and foremost attribute it all to God.” Choosing UP was an easy decision for Mongiwa. “It was the first university to call out to me when I applied. It has the best perks and is one of the top-ranked actuarial science departments that is internationally recognised.” The balance of being both “far and near” to home added to the appeal.

Despite her academic brilliance, being significantly younger than her classmates brought about a few challenges. “Many students treated me like the little sister they never had. There were a lot of expectations of me, and it got difficult to meet those expectations,” she said.

Learning to work with older peers and finding her voice in unfamiliar academic spaces was a steep but rewarding learning curve. Her resilience was powered by a clear vision and a strong support system – mentors, friends, lecturers, and especially her house mother, Zamile, who constantly encouraged her to step out of her shell. “I always reminded myself of why I’d started, and made sure that my ‘why’ was strong enough. Having multiple vision boards kept me on track, and of course, prayer.”

A particularly memorable moment was receiving confirmation of her graduation. Mongiwa said she thought that she had failed and would need to repeat the year. “It was a sign that no matter how many times I got knocked down, as long as I got back up, I still had a fighting chance.”

Now pursuing an Honours degree, Mongiwa has no plans to slow down. “After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.” Her long-term vision includes qualifying as an actuary and stepping into the business world when the time is right.