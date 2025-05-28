PICS: Gucci slippers, Le Creuset pots and Louis Vuitton dupes discovered in Durban port bust
iol Police in KZN seized counterfiet Le Creuset pots and Gucci slippers at a depot in Edwin Swales on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: SAPS
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have seized counterfeit goods with a street value of R400 million.
The raid was made on Tuesday afternoon at a freight depot in Edwin Swales, south of Durban.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said SAPS members were conducting a routine cargo profiling when they found two containers that contained counterfeit designer clothes, jewellery, and kitchenware.
"Both containers were fraudulently declared to be carrying furniture.
IOL Police said the good were destined for Gauteng.
Image: SAPS
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the containers entered the country from an Asian country,, and the cargo was destined for Alberton and central Johannesburg in Gauteng.
Police said no arrests had been made and investigations are underway to uncover possible suspects who are responsible for importing the counterfeit goods into the country.
iol Karl Lagerveld and Balmain goods were also seized.
Image: SAPS
