PICS: Gucci slippers, Le Creuset pots and Louis Vuitton dupes discovered in Durban port bust

iol Police in KZN seized counterfiet Le Creuset pots and Gucci slippers at a depot in Edwin Swales on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have seized counterfeit goods with a street value of R400 million.

The raid was made on Tuesday afternoon at a freight depot in Edwin Swales, south of Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said SAPS members were conducting a routine cargo profiling when they found two containers that contained counterfeit designer clothes, jewellery, and kitchenware.

"Both containers were fraudulently declared to be carrying furniture.