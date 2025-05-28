Western Cape unveils digital learner’s licence testing system for safer roads
Western Cape launches computerised learner’s licence testing system at the Beaufort West.
The Western Cape Government has taken a bold leap toward safer roads and smarter public service delivery with the launch of its new Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing (CLLT) system.
The system was officially unveiled on May 26, at the Beaufort West Driving Licence Testing Centre.
Replacing the traditional manual booklet test, the CLLT system brings a fully digital, touchscreen-based platform designed to modernise the learner’s licence process and improve driver competence across the province.
Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku described the new initiative as both an economic and social enabler.
“If we are to grow our economy and create more jobs, we need to ensure that our residents have the skills that they need to participate in the economy, and a driver’s licence is a critical requirement for many jobs,” he said.
“So, we must make getting a driver’s licence as easy as possible for all our residents.”
The CLLT system, developed in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, aims to standardise the learner’s licence testing experience across the Western Cape, reduce opportunities for corruption, and promote fair access, particularly for people with disabilities.
“This digital shift is a big step toward safer roads and a stronger economy,” said Minister Sileku.
“By improving driver skills through fair and efficient testing, we’re also boosting employability, supporting the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs strategy.”
The state-of-the-art system is equipped with fingerprint-secured terminals directly linked to the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS), utilising randomised question sets to enhance the integrity of the testing process.
The platform supports hearing-impaired applicants with on-screen, multi-language instructions, eliminating the need for interpreters.
“This is not just a technological upgrade, it’s a values-driven transformation,” Minister Sileku added.
“The system ensures that every applicant, regardless of ability, is treated with fairness and dignity.”
Each CLLT classroom is fitted with networked workstations, touch-screen kiosks, and a 6kVA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) to ensure smooth operation even during power cuts.
Muneera Allie, Head of Communication for the Western Cape Mobility Department, confirmed that all Driving Licence Testing Centres outside the metro area have already been equipped with the new system.
“We are currently in talks with the City of Cape Town to extend the roll-out to urban centres,” she said.
Residents can book learner’s licence appointments at their nearest testing centres.
IOL News