Western Cape unveils digital learner’s licence testing system for safer roads

The Western Cape Government has taken a bold leap toward safer roads and smarter public service delivery with the launch of its new Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing (CLLT) system.

The system was officially unveiled on May 26, at the Beaufort West Driving Licence Testing Centre.

Replacing the traditional manual booklet test, the CLLT system brings a fully digital, touchscreen-based platform designed to modernise the learner’s licence process and improve driver competence across the province.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku described the new initiative as both an economic and social enabler.

“If we are to grow our economy and create more jobs, we need to ensure that our residents have the skills that they need to participate in the economy, and a driver’s licence is a critical requirement for many jobs,” he said.

“So, we must make getting a driver’s licence as easy as possible for all our residents.”