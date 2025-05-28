'We must fight on’: Premier Ntuli rallies KZN after R1.5bn US aid cut disrupts health services in province

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli calls for unity and strategic action as KwaZulu-Natal confronts the impact of USAID PEPFAR funding cuts, urging stakeholders to stay committed to HIV, TB, and STI goal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called for unity, transparency, and resourceful action in the province’s fight against HIV, TB, and STIs, following a major setback in international funding and amid broader financial strain on South Africa's public health sector.

Addressing the members of the Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA) in Mayville, Ntuli expressed deep concern over the recent cancellation of R1.5 billion in USAID PEPFAR funding by the United States government, a decision that has disrupted critical services and resulted in over 5,000 job losses.

“This sudden withdrawal has disrupted the lives of thousands and set back our long-term plans,” Ntuli said.

“While we respect the sovereignty of nations, we hope President Ramaphosa’s current visit to the United States will reopen negotiations and possibly reinstate the funding.”

Ntuli urged all sectors to adapt to the current fiscal constraints and highlighted the importance of aligning programmes with the available resources.