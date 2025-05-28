'We must fight on’: Premier Ntuli rallies KZN after R1.5bn US aid cut disrupts health services in province
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli calls for unity and strategic action as KwaZulu-Natal confronts the impact of USAID PEPFAR funding cuts, urging stakeholders to stay committed to HIV, TB, and STI goal.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called for unity, transparency, and resourceful action in the province’s fight against HIV, TB, and STIs, following a major setback in international funding and amid broader financial strain on South Africa's public health sector.
Addressing the members of the Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA) in Mayville, Ntuli expressed deep concern over the recent cancellation of R1.5 billion in USAID PEPFAR funding by the United States government, a decision that has disrupted critical services and resulted in over 5,000 job losses.
“This sudden withdrawal has disrupted the lives of thousands and set back our long-term plans,” Ntuli said.
“While we respect the sovereignty of nations, we hope President Ramaphosa’s current visit to the United States will reopen negotiations and possibly reinstate the funding.”
Ntuli urged all sectors to adapt to the current fiscal constraints and highlighted the importance of aligning programmes with the available resources.
“We have entered an era where we must tailor our interventions to fit the size of our cloth. Yet, despite financial limitations, we must continue to fight on.”
He welcomed the newly tabled national budget by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, expressing hope it would bring stability to government programming.
Ntuli also commended the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) for its coordinated efforts and impact, particularly in reducing mother-to-child transmission and increasing life expectancy.
He highlighted the need to support vulnerable groups, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender individuals, and people who inject drugs.
He reiterated the province’s commitment to the National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2023–2028, especially the 95-95-95 targets aimed at diagnosing, treating, and achieving viral suppression for people living with HIV.
On internal governance, Ntuli called for structural alignment between the provincial AIDS council and SANAC.
“To serve the people of this province effectively, we must resolve any internal impasses. Transparency must guide our governance,” he said.
“While KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest HIV burden, we are fighting back—together. And this is a fight we must win,'' he said.
