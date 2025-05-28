Spate of deadly fires in Gauteng raise deep concerns over safety as winter approaches

Ekurhuleni grapples with the aftermath of multiple deadly fires as the city urges residents to prioritise fire safety this winter. Image: iStock

The City of Ekurhuleni has raised the alarm following a spate of deadly fires that claimed nine lives in just seven days, leaving authorities and communities deeply concerned ahead of the winter season. The city's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) confirmed that the fatalities occurred in four separate structural fires across Boksburg, Kwa-Thema, and Palm Ridge. These incidents have shone a harsh spotlight on fire safety awareness, especially in vulnerable informal settlements. The most devastating of the incidents occurred on Sunday morning in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Kwa-Thema, where six members of a single family perished in a blaze. Only a seven-year-old girl survived, though she sustained serious injuries.

Earlier that week, on May 21, a man died when his shack caught fire in Delmore Informal Settlement, Boksburg. Another man lost his life on May 24, in a bedroom fire in Ravensklip near Elandsfontein. Late Sunday night, a 55-year-old man also succumbed to a shack fire in Palm Ridge Extension 9. "Understanding how to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your properties during winter will make a difference in staying safe and alive,” said DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi, urging residents to take preventative measures seriously. The City emphasized that winter’s cold and dry conditions, often accompanied by strong winds, increase the risk of fires, especially in communities using open flames, braziers, or unsafe heating devices.