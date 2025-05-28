One in four SA households experienced hunger in 2024, Stats SA report shows

South Africa’s hunger crisis demands sustained, multi-sectoral action. Image: Pexels/file

Hunger remains a pressing global crisis, with its impact acutely felt in local communities. The recently released 2024 General Household Survey reveals a staggering statistic: nearly 14 million South Africans, equivalent to almost a quarter of all households, faced daily hunger last year. What is hunger? The UN World Food Programme (WFP) defines hunger as a discomfort or pain caused by a lack of food. It is worth noting that it is different from food insecurity, which means a lack of regular access to safe and nutritious food for proper development and an active and healthy life. Hunger is a global crisis. The estimates that 343 million people face acute food insecurity globally, with 44.4 million in “emergency” conditions across 49 countries. Conflict, climate shocks, and economic inequality are among the leading drivers. Children are particularly vulnerable. Malnutrition significantly impairs physical and cognitive development, increasing mortality risks and undermining long-term educational and economic outcomes.

How hunger affects South Africans The data shows that 22.2% of households reported inadequate or severely inadequate access to food, with the Northern Cape (34.3%), Eastern Cape (31.3%), Mpumalanga (30.4%), and KwaZulu-Natal (23.9%) the most affected provinces. The report indicated structural vulnerabilities that worsened food insecurity. Female-headed households made up 42.4% of all homes, with the highest concentrations in rural areas, notably Eastern Cape (48.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal (46.8%). Family structures varied widely. A total of 26.9% of homes were single-person households, while 39.4% were nuclear families. Skip-generation households—where grandparents care for grandchildren—made up 4.2%, with the Eastern Cape again recording the highest rate at 7.7%. The challenges extend to children’s living conditions. Fewer than a third (31.4%) lived with both parents, while 45.5% lived with only their mother. Over 11% were orphans, and nearly 19% lived without either biological parent. On a more positive note, the percentage of households living in formal dwellings rose to 84.1% in 2024, up from 73.5% in 2002. Still, housing security remains precarious for many, with 60.1% owning their homes and 25.1% renting.