One in four SA households experienced hunger in 2024, Stats SA report shows
South Africa’s hunger crisis demands sustained, multi-sectoral action.
Image: Pexels/file
Hunger remains a pressing global crisis, with its impact acutely felt in local communities. The recently released 2024 General Household Survey reveals a staggering statistic: nearly 14 million South Africans, equivalent to almost a quarter of all households, faced daily hunger last year.
What is hunger?
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) defines hunger as a discomfort or pain caused by a lack of food. It is worth noting that it is different from food insecurity, which means a lack of regular access to safe and nutritious food for proper development and an active and healthy life.
Hunger is a global crisis. The estimates that 343 million people face acute food insecurity globally, with 44.4 million in “emergency” conditions across 49 countries. Conflict, climate shocks, and economic inequality are among the leading drivers.
Children are particularly vulnerable. Malnutrition significantly impairs physical and cognitive development, increasing mortality risks and undermining long-term educational and economic outcomes.
How hunger affects South Africans
The data shows that 22.2% of households reported inadequate or severely inadequate access to food, with the Northern Cape (34.3%), Eastern Cape (31.3%), Mpumalanga (30.4%), and KwaZulu-Natal (23.9%) the most affected provinces.
The report indicated structural vulnerabilities that worsened food insecurity. Female-headed households made up 42.4% of all homes, with the highest concentrations in rural areas, notably Eastern Cape (48.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal (46.8%).
Family structures varied widely. A total of 26.9% of homes were single-person households, while 39.4% were nuclear families. Skip-generation households—where grandparents care for grandchildren—made up 4.2%, with the Eastern Cape again recording the highest rate at 7.7%.
The challenges extend to children’s living conditions. Fewer than a third (31.4%) lived with both parents, while 45.5% lived with only their mother. Over 11% were orphans, and nearly 19% lived without either biological parent.
On a more positive note, the percentage of households living in formal dwellings rose to 84.1% in 2024, up from 73.5% in 2002. Still, housing security remains precarious for many, with 60.1% owning their homes and 25.1% renting.
South Africa's response to hunger
During his State of the Nation Address this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa once again vowed to tackle poverty.
"We want a nation where no one goes hungry. For 30 years, since the dawn of democracy, we have worked together to reduce poverty. Today, we spend around 60 percent of our national budget on the social wage: on health, education, social protection, community development and public employment programmes. More than 28 million unemployed and vulnerable people receive social grants. More than 10.5 million learners go to public schools where they do not have to pay fees. Last year, over 900,000 students from poor and working-class backgrounds received funding to study at universities and colleges. Through these programmes, we are alleviating the worst effects of poverty."
Despite these promises, there is a long way to go to solve hunger in South Africa.
Amid growing concern, government and civil society in South Africa are mobilising resources to combat the crisis:
Food Recovery and Distribution
SA Harvest rescues surplus food and delivers it to vulnerable communities, while tackling the root causes of hunger through technology-driven solutions.
FoodForward SA, in collaboration with UNICEF’s One Small Spoon campaign, redistributes food to feeding schemes across the country.
Government Welfare Support
The Child Support Grant and Social Relief of Distress Grant provide financial lifelines to low-income families. Experts advocate for increases in grant amounts to better meet nutritional needs.
The National School Nutrition Programme offers daily meals to learners in under-resourced schools, although calls for broader coverage and year-round support are growing.
NGO and Community Initiatives
Save the Children and Oxfam South Africa run targeted interventions, including malnutrition treatment and food security projects.
The Union Against Hunger movement focuses on direct food aid and advocacy.
Buhle Farmers Academy supports sustainable agriculture by training smallholder farmers.
Rise Against Hunger engages in community farming and early childhood development feeding schemes, especially in areas like Orange Farm.
