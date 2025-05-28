Olorato Mongale's tragic death prompts urgent calls for action

The death of Olorato Mongale has sparked outrage after she was found dead after going out on a date with a man driving a white VW Polo. Image: Picture: Social media X

Police say a manhunt is underway for the killer of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale amid reports that the SAPS have found bodies of two other women dumped in separate parts of Johannesburg. National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has cautioned against speculation linking the murders, saying as the police continue their search and investigation amid a manhunt for the suspected VW Polo driver in the Mongale case. "The police are still analysing dockets. We are not there yet but we will be able to say soon."

This comes as the manhunt for the driver of the white VW Polo continues, after it is alleged that he is the man behind the 30-year-old Wits student's death. Mongale on Sunday reportedly left her home in Athol with a man she had planned to go on a date with. Meanwhile, the MK Party Women's League has called for an immediate declaration of the state of emergency on GBVF as well as swift action into the investigation of Mongale and other victims of GBVF. "In Olorato Mongale's honour, we demand the declaration of an immediate state of emergency on GBVF, a full, transparent investigation into her murder and urgent reforms in policing and victim protection services. We also call for a clear, time-bound action plan from government to end GBV with public accountability and measurable outcomes," the party said.

Siyabulula Monakele from Ilitha Labantu said that while government acknowledges GBVF as a national crisis and has introduced progressive legislation, the lived reality remains unchanged for millions. "The lack of enforcement, limited police capacity, and chronic underfunding of GBV services undermines any progress. Most survivors still do not see justice, and conviction rates remain alarmingly low. We need systemic, sustained, and coordinated action. This includes dedicated and trauma-informed policing; stronger prosecution and accountability and adequate, sustained funding for NGOs and shelters."