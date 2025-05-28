KZN traditional leader survives assassination attempt, one killed in attack

IOL Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi condemns the assassination attempt on traditional healer Inkosi Simphiwe Cele, highlighting a troubling trend of violence against traditional leaders in KZN

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has condemned the assassination attempt on KZN traditional healer Inkosi Simphiwe Cele

Cele, who is from the Vukuzithathe Traditional Authority in eZinqoleni, survived a hail of bullets while travelling in a vehicle on Tuesday.

In a statement, Cogta said Inkosi Cele was travelling with two people when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

"One person was killed, while Inkosi and the other passenger sustained injuries."

MEC Buthelezi described the incident as "very concerning."

"It paints a picture of a growing trend of violence targeting Amakhosi and other figures within the institution of traditional leadership.

The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to deploy all necessary resources to apprehend those responsible for this senseless act.