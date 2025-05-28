KZN traditional leader survives assassination attempt, one killed in attack
IOL Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi condemns the assassination attempt on traditional healer Inkosi Simphiwe Cele, highlighting a troubling trend of violence against traditional leaders in KZN
Image: SAPS
The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has condemned the assassination attempt on KZN traditional healer Inkosi Simphiwe Cele
Cele, who is from the Vukuzithathe Traditional Authority in eZinqoleni, survived a hail of bullets while travelling in a vehicle on Tuesday.
In a statement, Cogta said Inkosi Cele was travelling with two people when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.
"One person was killed, while Inkosi and the other passenger sustained injuries."
MEC Buthelezi described the incident as "very concerning."
"It paints a picture of a growing trend of violence targeting Amakhosi and other figures within the institution of traditional leadership.
The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to deploy all necessary resources to apprehend those responsible for this senseless act.
He believes that this attack on Inkosi Cele and his companions is an affront to peace and stability within the province, and forces intent on creating instability within the province, and undermining the institution of traditional leadership
In extending his condolences to the family of the deceased, the MEC wished Inkosi and his aide a speedy and full recovery.
Last month, Induna Gwala, of the Gwala Traditional Authority in eThekwini, was shot and killed at his home by gunmen.
The MEC called on community members to come forward with any information that will assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending those responsible.
IOL News
Related Topics: