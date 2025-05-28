Justice for Survivor: Puppy dies after cruel home neutering attempt

A puppy died after his owner tried to neuter him at his home. Image: Supplied

A week-old puppy named Survivor has died after being subjected to a brutal act of animal cruelty, prompting calls for justice and emergency support from the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. The tiny mixed-breed puppy was taken to the clinic by his owner, who admitted to attempting to neuter him at home using a sharp blade. The mutilation left Survivor with severe injuries.

Despite immediate intervention and emergency surgery by the clinic’s veterinary team, Survivor succumbed to shock just a few days later. “He was just a baby,” said Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive at Mdzananda. “We did everything we could to save him. But the trauma he endured was simply too much.”

The case has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates, and Mdzananda has confirmed it will pursue prosecution against the owner. “No one should get away with such cruelty,” said Du Plessis. “This is not just about Survivor. This is about sending a message that animals deserve better, that they deserve protection, dignity, and compassion.”

She further stated that Survivor’s case is not an isolated one. “Just weeks earlier, another puppy, Scooby, was also neutered at home. His scrotum, ears, and tongue were cut. We are going to try proceedings there too. “I think with Scooby, it was clear abuse. The owner was drunk and angry at the dog. With Survivor, one cannot really understand the logic. It isn’t a lack of education, everyone knows a medical procedure needs to be done by trained individuals, unless it was deliberate abuse, like if the owner was angry and wanted to hurt the puppy. “In the past month alone, the clinic has treated four more dogs whose necks were severely injured by embedded chains, injuries sustained over prolonged periods of neglect and confinement. “Such levels of cruelty are devastating,” Du Plessis said. “It’s happening far too often. And it has to stop.”

Mdzananda is appealing to the public for emergency donations to continue its lifesaving work. The organisation, which relies solely on public contributions, says donations will help cover the cost of surgeries, investigations, education initiatives, and the ongoing care of abused animals. “We’re fighting for animals like Survivor every day,” Du Plessis said. “But we can’t do it alone. Every donation gives these voiceless beings a chance at a better life.”