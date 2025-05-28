Joburg's budget aims to combat rampant crime and improve safety
Persistent problem
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has been allocated more resources to tackle crime across the city.
The Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), once a vibrant epicentre of finance and commerce, is now grappling with an alarming rise in crime that casts a long shadow over its efforts for revitalisation. But there is a glimmer of hope, with the city yesterday announcing new plans to tackle the scourge.
As the police force employs various strategies to enhance security, the persistent issues of theft, robbery, and hijackings have put both residents and businesses on edge.
The CBD's reputation for being a high-crime area is not unfounded, as reports indicate a worrying trend in criminal activity. Victims recount harrowing experiences, from being held at gunpoint during daylight hours to having their vehicles forcibly taken in broad daylight.
The subject of the high crime rate in the province featured prominently in the White House last week when the South African delegation was hosted by the US government.
Last year, Gauteng Premier was quoted as saying the crime in the province is giving him ''sleepless nights'.
However, this could change if the City of Johannesburg has its way.
Yesterday, the City of Joburg's pledge to protect residents from rampant crime across the municipality should come as a relief; moreover, as the city prepares to host world leaders later this year.
Johannesburg will be hosting the G20 Summit, a meeting of heads of state and government held from 22 to 23 November 2025
Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds has announced increased resources for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).
Arnolds tabled the R89.4 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year at the council chambers in Braamfontein yesterday.
She stated that the city’s degradation through illegal dumping, informal invasions, vandalism, cable theft, and bylaw non-compliance erodes dignity, drives away investment, and costs the municipality millions of rand.
“It is not enough to deliver services. We must also protect them,” she said.
The JMPD’s operations will receive a major boost for optimal deployment of officers in high-risk zones, taking advantage of strategic appointments made with the 2024/25 budget allocation.
Its officers will conduct weekly compliance patrols in informal trading hotspots.
“Smart surveillance systems linked to precinct revitalisation initiatives, supported by a R16 million investment in the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre in Public Safety,“ Arnolds said.
There will also be support for the municipality’s bad building strategy, where hijacked and unsafe properties are secured, repurposed, or demolished.
“The inner city war room, announced in the State of the City Address, is now operational. It brings together development planning, JMPD, housing, and public safety into a single command unit focused on precinct-by-precinct transformation,” she explained.
Among the targeted areas are Hillbrow, Marshalltown, Berea, and parts of the old central business district.
Arnolds promised that residents in these areas will see visible change – cleaner streets, safer buildings, and renewed economic confidence.
In addition, the city will embark on a targeted campaign to reduce illegal connections, supported by JMPD and community-based reporting mechanisms, according to Arnolds.
Additional reporting by Loyiso Sidimba
