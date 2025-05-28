Joburg's budget aims to combat rampant crime and improve safety

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has been allocated more resources to tackle crime across the city.

The Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD), once a vibrant epicentre of finance and commerce, is now grappling with an alarming rise in crime that casts a long shadow over its efforts for revitalisation. But there is a glimmer of hope, with the city yesterday announcing new plans to tackle the scourge.

As the police force employs various strategies to enhance security, the persistent issues of theft, robbery, and hijackings have put both residents and businesses on edge.

The CBD's reputation for being a high-crime area is not unfounded, as reports indicate a worrying trend in criminal activity. Victims recount harrowing experiences, from being held at gunpoint during daylight hours to having their vehicles forcibly taken in broad daylight.

The subject of the high crime rate in the province featured prominently in the White House last week when the South African delegation was hosted by the US government.

Last year, Gauteng Premier was quoted as saying the crime in the province is giving him ''sleepless nights'.

However, this could change if the City of Johannesburg has its way.

Yesterday, the City of Joburg's pledge to protect residents from rampant crime across the municipality should come as a relief; moreover, as the city prepares to host world leaders later this year.

Johannesburg will be hosting the G20 Summit, a meeting of heads of state and government held from 22 to 23 November 2025

Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds has announced increased resources for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

Arnolds tabled the R89.4 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year at the council chambers in Braamfontein yesterday.