Gauteng Education Department warns of alarming rise in school fire incidents

The Gauteng Department of Education has raised the alarm over the increase in the number of fire incidents in Gauteng schools following a fire that broke out at the Riverlea Secondary School. Image: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has raised an alarm over the number of fire incidents across its schools in the province. The department has recorded at least 29 fire incidents across Gauteng schools between the 2021/22 and 2025/26 financial years.

According to the department, of these, six schools have been repaired by the Department at a total cost of R9.3 million with an additional 10 schools having been repaired through insurance claims, School Governing Body (SGB) funding, or private donations. On Tuesday, departmental spokesperson, Stave Mabona indicated that 13 schools have not yet been repaired due to the extent of the damage.

The department has also confirmed that the reconstruction of Riverlea Secondary School, where a devastating fire destroyed 11 classrooms last month, will cost approximately R2.5 million. Mabona indicated that the department has implemented fire safety measures at the school after a fire which started in an unused classroom, quickly spread to an entire classroom block, including four classrooms used by Grade 8 pupils, and the boys’ toilet block was damaged.

Mabona added that some of the cases have been referred to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development, led by MEC Jacob Mamabolo. "These cases have been referred to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) for detailed assessment and project implementation. The exact cost for these repairs will be determined following completion of those assessments. The department acknowledges that many schools lack adequate fire safety infrastructure. "While some high-risk schools have been equipped with firefighting resources, including extinguishers, fire blankets, and emergency signage, compliance across all schools remains a work in progress. Firefighting and emergency response training is provided to learners and educators through accredited programmes," Mabona stated.