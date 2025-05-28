Curtain falls on Cavendish Square cinema as Ster-Kinekor closes

Ster-Kinekor has announced the closure of its Cavendish Square cinema in Claremont, Cape Town, marking the end of an era for moviegoers in the southern suburbs.

The country’s largest cinema chain confirmed that the site will cease operations on June 2, 2025 following the non-renewal of its lease agreement at the upmarket mall.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said: “While this chapter closes, we’re firmly focused on the future and are actively investing in our current cinema complexes to ensure that every visit delivers a truly exceptional movie-going experience.”

The Cavendish closure is the latest in a string of quiet withdrawals by the cinema giant. Earlier this year, in March 2025, the closure of Ster-Kinekor’s Bedford Square location in Bedfordview, Johannesburg was announced.

That was followed by the shutdown of one of its flagship venues — Ster-Kinekor Gateway in Umhlanga on May 8, 2025.

Patrons at Gateway were informed of the closure by a sign at the entrance, sparking speculation about potential leasing disputes with the centre’s management.

Despite the abrupt nature of some of the closures, Ster-Kinekor has maintained that the parting at Gateway was amicable.

Meanwhile, rival chain Nu-Metro has swiftly stepped in to fill the gap, taking over operations at both Bedford Square and Gateway.

While the closures may raise concerns about the state of the cinema industry, Ster-Kinekor remains optimistic. The company reports strong box office performances for several 2025 releases and continues to position itself for growth.

CEO Mark Sardi stated that the company is in the final stages of securing four new sites in strategically chosen locations and has also committed to upgrading several existing cinemas.

Among the planned enhancements are new Kids’ Cinemas and the expansion of the premium Cine Prestige experience, both of which will be introduced at select locations in the coming months.

