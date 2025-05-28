Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave as CEO of the Road Accident Fund amid corruption allegations

Letsoalo, who appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) this morning, was suspended with full pay.

The Road Accident chief executive, Collins Letsoalo, has been placed on special leave.

He has been implicated in several allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption, primarily centred around a controversial R79 million lease deal for the offices in Johannesburg.

A preliminary report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that Letsoalo interfered with the procurement process by overturning a bid committee’s recommendation to favour Mowana Properties, a losing bidder linked to the Government Employees Pension Fund, which ultimately secured the lease agreement.