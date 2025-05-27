Water cuts loom in Johannesburg as Rand Water begins 107-hour maintenance shutdown
Rand Water Chief Operations Officer Mahlomola Mehlo outlines the 107-hour infrastructure maintenance programme during a media briefing.
Rand Water has officially commenced a critical 107-hour infrastructure maintenance project aimed at connecting new water supply systems and boosting reliability across key parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Speaking at a live media briefing on Tuesday morning, Chief Operations Officer Mahlomola Mehlo provided detailed insight into the complex, phased process that begins at 3am on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
The project will impact several municipalities, including the City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, and parts of Mpumalanga such as Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki, with complete shutdown of pumping operations at the Mapleton station during the maintenance window.
“This is not just maintenance, we’re commissioning new infrastructure that brings an additional 600 million liters of water into our system,” Mehlo explained.
“This gives us better flexibility going forward, particularly ahead of the high-demand summer months.”
He outlined a detailed step-by-step process, from valve isolation, scouring (emptying water lines), and ensuring safety for workers, to carefully pressurising lines to prevent infrastructure damage.
“You can’t just turn on a tap. We’re dealing with massive pipes and pressures. A fast charge could cause bursts,” he emphasised.
The planned upgrade includes:
- Connection of new pipeline infrastructure to improve supply reliability.
- Installation of a key meter in Ekurhuleni to augment supply to southern areas.
- Valve replacement and pump redundancy work at the Swartkoppies and Amanzimtoti stations.
- Leak repairs to reduce non-revenue water.
- Scheduled inspections and cleaning of sedimentation tanks and reservoirs, as per statutory regulations.
Mehlo acknowledged the inconvenience to residents, especially in high-lying areas, who may experience extended water outages or low pressure due to the complex recovery process.
“Even after we complete the work, recovery depends heavily on municipal systems. Areas like Mamelodi and Silver Lakes may still experience delays due to airlocks or reticulation management,” he said.
“We’ve communicated well in advance, in line with our customer charter, and we’re working closely with municipalities to coordinate water tankers and recovery.”
He added that this approach, predictive and preventative, helps avoid future unplanned breakdowns.
“If we do this now, we avoid crisis mode later when things fail unexpectedly.”
The public is urged to prepare accordingly and stay updated through their local municipality’s channels.
“This is a calculated effort to strengthen reliability, build redundancy, and secure water access for millions of residents,” Mehlo said.
“Maintenance today is resilience tomorrow.”
Which areas will be affected?
The Rand Water maintenance program will affect areas in Johannesburg served by the Palmiet, Eikenhof, Mapleton, and Zwartkopjes pumping stations.
Specifically, the City of Johannesburg's Klipriviersberg area, along with Sandton, Alexandra Park, South Hills, Randjieslaagte, Linksfield, and Midrand systems, will be impacted.
Additionally, parts of Johannesburg central, including the Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton, and Alan Manor reservoirs, will experience water supply disruptions.
