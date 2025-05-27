Water cuts loom in Johannesburg as Rand Water begins 107-hour maintenance shutdown

Rand Water has officially commenced a critical 107-hour infrastructure maintenance project aimed at connecting new water supply systems and boosting reliability across key parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Speaking at a live media briefing on Tuesday morning, Chief Operations Officer Mahlomola Mehlo provided detailed insight into the complex, phased process that begins at 3am on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The project will impact several municipalities, including the City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, and parts of Mpumalanga such as Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki, with complete shutdown of pumping operations at the Mapleton station during the maintenance window.

“This is not just maintenance, we’re commissioning new infrastructure that brings an additional 600 million liters of water into our system,” Mehlo explained.

“This gives us better flexibility going forward, particularly ahead of the high-demand summer months.”