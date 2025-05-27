Unexpected elephant seal sighting in Gordon’s Bay leaves residents amazed

An elephant seal was spotted wandering the streets of Gordon's Bay, near Cape Town. Image: Supplied

In a bizarre and unexpected sighting, an elephant seal was spotted wandering through the streets of Gordon’s Bay on Tuesday morning, nearly a kilometre from the shoreline. Stunned residents first noticed the massive marine mammal around 6am and quickly began filming the unusual encounter.

Videos and photos online showed the visibly fatigued seal moving slowly along tarred roads, even propping its upper body on a parked vehicle before continuing to galumph forward. By 8am, officials from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA had arrived at Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, where the animal had settled in a residential area.

Efforts were immediately launched to ensure the seal's safety and eventual relocation. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham confirmed that inspectors were working to secure the area and develop a safe, low-stress plan to return the elephant seal to its natural habitat.

“This is a rather unexpected visitor,” Abraham said. “We’re actively working on a safe and stress-free plan to relocate this magnificent marine mammal. Please avoid the area to help us give the seal the space and calm it needs while we carry out the rescue. This is a developing situation, and we’ll keep the public updated.”

A seal rests outside a house in Gordon's Bay near Cape Town after it was spotted wandering the streets. Image: Supplied

One resident, who asked not to be named, said the seal likely made its way inland during the early hours. “The seal had been busy since early morning. He was around the beach area and then moved closer inland. We often see seals here, but not like this, it’s not an everyday occurrence. This was unusual. The seal was huge!” she said. “There were a lot of Gordon’s Bay residents at the scene because it was something phenomenal, especially at that time of the morning.”

Despite the growing crowd of onlookers, the animal appeared unbothered, calmly navigating the streets as residents looked on in amazement. This isn’t the first time a seal has ventured into Cape Town’s suburbs. In December 2022, a female seal was seen crossing the busy Jakes Gerwel Drive near Vangate Mall in Athlone.