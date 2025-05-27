Three dead in Tongaat bus crash, scores left injured

IOL A full-laden bus crashed over a bridge in Tongaat on Tuesday morning. Three people have been confirmed dead.

Three people were killed in a bus crash on the R102 near Maidstone Sugar Mill in the Tongaat area on Tuesday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a fully-laden bus veered off the Tongaat River bridge.

Emergency workers are still at the scene, and the R102 has been closed to traffic.

So far, three people have been confirmed deceased, and 12 people are seriously injured.