Three dead in multi-vehicle collision on K43 in Lenasia

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash on the K43 in Lenasia where three people lost their lives.

A devastating collision on Klipspruit Valley Road, also known as the K43, in Lenasia has claimed three lives in a multi-vehicle accident that unfolded between Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Hospital and Capella Street.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in two deaths at the scene and a third victim succumbing to injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the fatalities and urged motorists to avoid the area.