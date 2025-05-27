Three dead in multi-vehicle collision on K43 in Lenasia
Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash on the K43 in Lenasia where three people lost their lives.
A devastating collision on Klipspruit Valley Road, also known as the K43, in Lenasia has claimed three lives in a multi-vehicle accident that unfolded between Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada Hospital and Capella Street.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in two deaths at the scene and a third victim succumbing to injuries upon arrival at the hospital.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the fatalities and urged motorists to avoid the area.
“The roadway is currently blocked off to traffic. Emergency services and JMPD are on the scene. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” he said.
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities are working to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.
*This is a developing story. *
