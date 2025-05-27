Tensions rise in Zulu royal family as Supreme Court appeal looms

King Misuzulu is accused of undermining the country's judicial system following a statement where he said he would remain a king irrespective of the Supreme Court of Appeal's outcome. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

The assertion by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini that the outcome of his kingship case in the Supreme Court of Appeal will be meaningless since it will not change anything concerning his throne has angered the applicant, his half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu. In a statement issued by Prince Thulani Zulu on behalf of the king and the royal family, he stated that irrespective of what the conclusion of the Supreme Court of Appeal will be, King Misuzulu will remain in his position as he was installed by the Zulu people, not by the courts.

He added that this has been the practice in the Zulu Kingdom for centuries, long before colonialism or any political governments arrived in the land. Prince Thulani said King Misuzulu was officially installed in a ceremony known as Ungena Esibayeni ( kraal entering), which took place in 2022.

“In Zulu Customary Law, Ingonyama (the King) was installed by the people of the nation “On 8 May 2022, Kings and leaders from all over Africa came to KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma to witness the traditional crowning of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. “The Zulu Kingdom also showed up in the thousands to witness the ascension of our new King. By the end of the ceremony, King Misuzulu’s installation process was complete, and he became the new King of the Zulu Nation,” the statement read.

Prince Thulani further explained that the coronation of the king, which followed after, was a formality and recognition by the government, not installation as many wanted to believe. “On 29 October 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially handed over the certificate of recognition to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. This was the formal acknowledgment of His Majesty as King of the AmaZulu nation, in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019.

“It’s important to understand that the certificate handover does not affect the Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony, which is the traditional and only recognised method of installing a King in Zulu culture. “The certificate represented recognition by the state — an administrative formality acknowledging that the Zulu nation had already installed its king. By accepting the certificate, we respected the democratic order that recognises, upholds, and respects traditional leadership. “The upcoming case is not about the throne, nor is it a challenge to His Majesty’s authority. It concerns whether the president followed proper consultative procedures before issuing the certificate of recognition, therefore, there is no cause for alarm or speculation as the throne is not under threat,” concludes the king’s statement.

Prince Simakade’s side spokesperson, Prince Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu, rejected Prince Thulani’s statement, calling it a call to anarchy. On Thursday and Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear an appeal by Ramaphosa following the Pretoria High Court’s decision in 2023 setting aside the king’s recognition by the president.

Prince Mxolisi said a proper reading of the statement by Prince Thulani does amount to a veiled incitement and attack on the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. “The statement seeks to suggest that he and those he purports to represent have their own set of rules, outside of the established rule of law convention, that binds all, and to which we are all subject, irrespective of one’s position and status in society. Surely, this is not the position of the royal family,” said Prince Mxolisi.