Minister Simelane urges fast-tracking of informal settlement upgrades after fatal Marikana fire
Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane calls for urgent action after a tragic fire in Boksburg, urging accelerated informal settlement upgrades and completion of stalled housing projects to prevent further loss of life.
Image: Ministry of Human Settlements
Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has issued a strong call to action following a deadly shack fire at the Marikana informal settlement in Boksburg, which claimed the lives of six family members and destroyed several structures.
In light of the tragedy, Simelane highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the upgrading of informal settlements and complete all stalled housing projects across the country.
“The unfortunate incidents in our informal settlements are a clear sign that we should accelerate and invest in the upgrading of informal settlements and commit to finishing all the stalled projects around the country,” said Simelane.
“This will enable qualifying beneficiaries to have access to decent shelter, prevent loss of life and improve the quality of household life.”
In response to the Marikana tragedy, Simelane has directed the Emergency Housing Unit to coordinate with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the City of Ekurhuleni to assist the affected households.
South Africa is now home to 4,075 informal settlements, a significant increase from the 3,583 recorded in the 2021/22 financial year, according to the Department of Human Settlements.
This sharp rise highlights the growing pressure on the country’s urban housing infrastructure. The provinces most affected include Gauteng, with 886 settlements, the Western Cape with 802, and KwaZulu-Natal with 621.
The Department has been grappling with a rising number of housing-related disasters, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, both of which are already burdened by a high number of informal settlements.
Under the 2024–2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), the department aims to upgrade more than 4,000 informal settlements. It will also prioritise the completion of 271 blocked Breaking New Ground (BNG) projects and nine distressed social housing developments.
Simelane stressed that a long-term solution to the informal housing crisis requires collaboration across sectors:
“The government, private sector, NGOs, and the community at large must work together to ensure sustainable and dignified housing for all South Africans.”
Simelane also extended her deepest condolences to the family who lost six loved ones in the Marikana fire.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL News
Related Topics: