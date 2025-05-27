Minister Simelane urges fast-tracking of informal settlement upgrades after fatal Marikana fire

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane calls for urgent action after a tragic fire in Boksburg, urging accelerated informal settlement upgrades and completion of stalled housing projects to prevent further loss of life.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has issued a strong call to action following a deadly shack fire at the Marikana informal settlement in Boksburg, which claimed the lives of six family members and destroyed several structures.

In light of the tragedy, Simelane highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the upgrading of informal settlements and complete all stalled housing projects across the country.

“The unfortunate incidents in our informal settlements are a clear sign that we should accelerate and invest in the upgrading of informal settlements and commit to finishing all the stalled projects around the country,” said Simelane.

“This will enable qualifying beneficiaries to have access to decent shelter, prevent loss of life and improve the quality of household life.”