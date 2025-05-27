MEC calls for murder charges in wake of deadly Tongaat bus tragedy, injuries rise to 15

MEC Siboniso Duma at the scene of the Tongaat bus crash.

The number of people injured in the horrific bus crash on the R102 Old Main Road in Tongaat has risen to 15, according to a 4pm update from KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.

Earlier, IOL reported that three passengers were killed when the bus plunged over 50 metres off a bridge on Tuesday morning.

Of the 15 victims, nine were admitted to local public hospitals, comprising seven men and two women, all in critical but stable condition.

A further six patients were taken to a private hospital, where the severity of injuries has raised alarm.

“One patient was treated and discharged with minor scratches,” said MEC Duma.

“Two, a male and a female, are in the intensive care unit, both critically ill. One is on a ventilator. Three others are admitted to the surgical ward with multiple fractures, two females and one male.”