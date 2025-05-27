MEC calls for murder charges in wake of deadly Tongaat bus tragedy, injuries rise to 15
MEC Siboniso Duma at the scene of the Tongaat bus crash.
Image: Supplied
The number of people injured in the horrific bus crash on the R102 Old Main Road in Tongaat has risen to 15, according to a 4pm update from KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.
Earlier, IOL reported that three passengers were killed when the bus plunged over 50 metres off a bridge on Tuesday morning.
Of the 15 victims, nine were admitted to local public hospitals, comprising seven men and two women, all in critical but stable condition.
A further six patients were taken to a private hospital, where the severity of injuries has raised alarm.
“One patient was treated and discharged with minor scratches,” said MEC Duma.
“Two, a male and a female, are in the intensive care unit, both critically ill. One is on a ventilator. Three others are admitted to the surgical ward with multiple fractures, two females and one male.”
The bus, carrying early morning commuters to work, plunged over 50 metres off a bridge. The crash occurred shortly after departure at around 6am.
The bus driver survived the plunge and, according to Duma, will face murder charges rather than culpable homicide.
“I have directed our team from Road Traffic Inspectorate to work with SAPS and ensure that the driver doesn’t escape and that he faces murder charges,” Duma stated.
“Equally, the owners of the bus company must be the subject of an investigation.”
Duma confirmed that an official probe into the roadworthiness of the vehicle is now underway in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and South African Police Service.
Despite the gravity of the incident, emergency services were praised for their swift response.
“The rescue and search operation, which involved the removal of survivors and bodies of the deceased from the wreckage, was executed efficiently,” Duma noted.
The MEC concluded with a message of compassion.
“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Equally, we wish those who are injured a speedy recovery.”
IOL News