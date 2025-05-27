HIV treatment reaches millions in South Africa, but critical gaps threaten progress

Despite South Africa making world-leading strides for HIV testing rates, new data reveals that tens of thousands of people still begin treatment dangerously late Image: Supplied

Despite South Africa making world-leading strides for HIV testing rates, new data reveals that tens of thousands of people still begin treatment dangerously late — and over a million have stopped taking their life-saving medication altogether. This is according to the latest estimates from Thembisa 4.7, South Africa’s most sophisticated HIV modelling tool. Thembisa 4.7 synthesises multiple data sources including Stats SA’s 2022 Census and the HSRC’s latest national HIV survey. To understand the numbers, we need to understand what viral suppression is and what it means for South Africans. What is viral suppression? When someone living with HIV takes their medication regularly, the amount of virus in their blood can drop so low that it’s undetectable. This is known as “viral suppression.” This is a good thing, as it keeps people healthy and prevents the virus from spreading to others.

Are South Africans on ART reaching viral suppression? According to the data, in South Africa, viral suppression varies by province and by person. Researchers used patient data from a global HIV research network called IeDEA, as well as South Africa’s own TIER health system, to understand how well antiretroviral therapy (ART) is working in different provinces. However, not everyone had their viral load (amount of virus in the blood) measured and recorded. So scientists used a method called Bayesian analysis to fill in the blanks based on patterns they saw in the data they did have. Scientists found that viral suppression rates dropped after 2009, but have been improving since 2013. According to the data, women tend to have better suppression rates than men and older adults (age 50 and above) are doing better than younger people. They also found that those who started treatment earlier — when their immune systems were still strong — had better outcomes. The study indicates that the Western Cape and Free State are performing better than average, while other provinces, like Limpopo and Eastern Cape, are lagging behind. For example, in Limpopo, patients had 46% lower odds of viral suppression compared to the reference group. Meanwhile, the Western Cape had 22% higher odds than average.