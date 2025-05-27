Gordon’s Bay elephant seal safely returned to the ocean after urban escapade

The Southern elephant seal pictured moments before its successful relocation, after wandering nearly a kilometre inland through the streets of Gordon’s Bay.

A Southern elephant seal that took an unexpected detour through the streets of Gordon’s Bay early on Tuesday morning has safely returned to the ocean after a coordinated rescue effort that drew together multiple wildlife and emergency services.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA confirmed that the sub-adult male seal, first spotted near Sir Lowry’s Pass Road shortly after 6am, was successfully sedated and transported back to the sea following hours of careful planning and teamwork.

In a scene more at home in a wildlife documentary than a residential neighbourhood, stunned locals captured photos and video of the large seal slowly galumphing along tarred roads, at one point even resting its upper body on a parked vehicle.