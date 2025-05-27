Gordon’s Bay elephant seal safely returned to the ocean after urban escapade
The Southern elephant seal pictured moments before its successful relocation, after wandering nearly a kilometre inland through the streets of Gordon’s Bay.
Image: Facebook
A Southern elephant seal that took an unexpected detour through the streets of Gordon’s Bay early on Tuesday morning has safely returned to the ocean after a coordinated rescue effort that drew together multiple wildlife and emergency services.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA confirmed that the sub-adult male seal, first spotted near Sir Lowry’s Pass Road shortly after 6am, was successfully sedated and transported back to the sea following hours of careful planning and teamwork.
In a scene more at home in a wildlife documentary than a residential neighbourhood, stunned locals captured photos and video of the large seal slowly galumphing along tarred roads, at one point even resting its upper body on a parked vehicle.
SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said inspectors immediately responded to the call and began working on a safe, stress-free rescue.
“This is a rather unexpected visitor,” she said.
“We’re actively working on a safe and stress-free plan to relocate this magnificent marine mammal.”
By 8am, the SPCA had secured the scene with help from a strong team of collaborators, including the City of Cape Town’s Marine Unit, SANParks, Two Oceans Aquarium, Shark Spotters, Traffic Services, SAPS, and Gordon’s Bay Security and Medical Services.
“The situation was under control and we are incredibly thankful for the show of concern for the elephant seal’s welfare. Animal rescue truly takes a village,” the SPCA said.
The elephant seal is now back in its natural habitat, hopefully to stay clear of city streets in future.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: