Activists condemn ongoing scourge of gender-based violence after Olorato Mongale's murder

The death of Olorato Mongale has sparked outrage after she was found dead after going out on a date with a man driving a white VW Polo. Image: Picture: Social media X

Women's rights activists and civil society organisations have reacted strongly to yet another reported incident of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) following the death of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, whose body was found near Lombardy, north of Joburg. Reports indicate that the young woman, originally from the Free State had gone on a date with her alleged killer, believed to be a man identified as John, who fetched her on Sunday from a residential complex in Athol.

The latest death in the midst of thousands of similar deaths and other incidents of abuse and murder against women has sparked outrage with many women advocacy groups condemning the country's lack of will in ending the scourge of GBVF. Activist, Rosie Motene said that GBVF is a pandemic in South Africa. "The brutal killing of Olorato Mongale is not an isolated incident—it’s part of a devastating pattern. As an activist who has worked in this space for over two decades, I can say with confidence that the situation is far worse than statistics show. Many survivors do not report due to fear, intimidation, lack of access, or a justice system that continues to fail them. In both my personal and activist roles, I’ve witnessed firsthand the barriers survivors face just to open a case. "Police officers often tell victims to “go home and make peace” or claim they have no jurisdiction. In rural areas, where police services and survivor-centered support are virtually non-existent, the danger is even more acute."

Bafana Khumalo speaking on behalf of the Sonke Gender Justice Network said more needs to be done to curb the increase in the number of GBVF cases in the country. "GBVF is horrendously high in SA as we all know. The UN General Secretary asserts that the rate of GBVF in SA is five times the global average. You will be aware that when the minister of police released the quarterly crime stats last week the report indicated that sexual offences were still very high. This is a mixed bag. "Some cases are managed well where you have authorities acting swiftly and professionally, but sadly this is not always the case. We need a combination of responses to curb the scourge which include improving prevention programmes with men and boys," Khumalo said.

Family spokesperson Criselda Kananda revealing that the family has been left shaken by the death as Mongale had told her friends to search for her should she not send them a message revealing her whereabouts in an hour following her outing. “We are devasted by this tragic loss and we ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers...Her friends began to get worried after two hours passed without Olorato sending them a location. They then activated ‘Find My Location’, and it led them to a house in Bramley. The friends found her bag and cellphone outside the house,” she said.

As a result of the gruesome discovery, SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe has revealed that the police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for an African male who uses the name 'John' and who is driving a white VW Polo with a cloned number plate LT 52 JG GP belonging to a Toyota Hilux. It is reported that the suspect drove with the victim in the township of Alexandra, proceeded to Kew and between Alexandra and Lombardy West in Johannesburg, where he allegedly killed Mongale and dumped her body in the veld.