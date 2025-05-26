Joburg City Parks and Zoo reopens Hamberg Cemetery to make new burial sites available

Hamberg Cemetery, in Johannesburg which recorded its last burial in 1992, will reopen next month. Image: Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) is set to reopen the previously dormant Hamberg Cemetery in Roodepoort next month, after finding at least 1,500 new burial sites that will benefit residents. Jenny Moodley, spokesperson for the JCPZ, said Hamberg Cemetery is scheduled to reopen in June 2025, as part of the ongoing efforts to increase burial capacity. “This will provide approximately 1,500 new burial sites, particularly benefiting residents in the city's western region,” Moodley said. She added that the JCPZ is also exploring unused land in other dormant cemeteries for development, as funding allows.

At least 38 of the 42 cemeteries operated by the JCPZ in Gauteng are at full capacity. The city currently has Olifantsvlei Cemetery in the far south of Johannesburg, the Waterval Cemetery in Midrand, the Diepsloot Cemetery in the northern part of Johannesburg, and the soon-to-be-reopened Hamberg Cemetery The Hamberg, also known as the Old Roodepoort Cemetery, is one of the oldest burial places in Gauteng, with the first funeral recorded on December 1, 1905. It catered to diverse groups and had Muslim and Jewish sections. However, according to JCPZ, its last recorded primary burial was on September 1, 1992.