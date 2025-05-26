Gauteng police dismiss WhatsApp shutdown threats as unfounded

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has urged South Africans to refrain from spreading misinformation following reports of a shutdown and disruption of services in Gauteng. Image: SAPS

Threats of a shutdown in the Gauteng province have been dismissed by the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola following a widely circulated WhatsApp message warning of a total shutdown in Gauteng on Monday. On Monday, Masemola cautioned members of the public against spreading WhatsApp messages that seek to mobilise communities to shut down and block highways, close schools, shut down the American embassy and Consulate as well as close down targeted food outlets in Gauteng on Monday, 26 May 2025.

"Good evening, members. We have confirmed reports of a highway shutdown on Monday the 26th of May starting at 7.30am. The N1 Sandton, N1 Pretoria and M1 and M2 motorways will be affected. Please make use of alternative use for EMS. This has been verified by JMPD and TMPD. Please be cautious on the roads," part of the widely circulated message reads. Reacting to the message, Masemola urged those behind the WhatsApp message to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation. "Members of the public are warned that this WhatsApp message only seeks to instill fear, bully community members and incite violence. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the WhatsApp message and refrain from sharing it further," he said in a statement.

Masemola assured Gauteng residents that the police are on full alert should there be any reports of a shutdown adding that all school services and roads will operate as normal. "Everything from businesses, schools to services will be fully functional and operational and accessible. There will be no highway shutdown or road closures. “We are not going to allow lawlessness and acts of criminality, those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law, will be dealt with accordingly. The N1 Sandton, N1 Pretoria and M1 and M2 motorways will be opened," Masemola said.