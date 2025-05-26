'Due process is underway': KZN Education Department rejects claims of inaction at Westville school

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says the department is committed to investigating all allegations at Westville Senior Primary School, ensuring accountability and a safe learning environment for learners and educators.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said "due process" was being followed in the case against the principal of Westville Senior Primary School.

This comes after parents held a peaceful protest on Friday, demanding decisive action and transparency after more than 50 formal complaints were filed against the principal.

The allegations include financial mismanagement, staff victimisation, procedural misconduct, and inappropriate sexual comments.

The KZN Education Department has denied allegations of inaction.

In a statement, the Department said: “Contrary to claims suggesting the Department’s inaction, the Department initiated two independent investigations; one prompted by concerns raised by the Educators’ Support Group (ESGP), and another based on submissions from educators within the school.”