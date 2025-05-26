'Due process is underway': KZN Education Department rejects claims of inaction at Westville school
KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says the department is committed to investigating all allegations at Westville Senior Primary School, ensuring accountability and a safe learning environment for learners and educators.
Image: Independent Newspapers Archives
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said "due process" was being followed in the case against the principal of Westville Senior Primary School.
This comes after parents held a peaceful protest on Friday, demanding decisive action and transparency after more than 50 formal complaints were filed against the principal.
The allegations include financial mismanagement, staff victimisation, procedural misconduct, and inappropriate sexual comments.
The KZN Education Department has denied allegations of inaction.
In a statement, the Department said: “Contrary to claims suggesting the Department’s inaction, the Department initiated two independent investigations; one prompted by concerns raised by the Educators’ Support Group (ESGP), and another based on submissions from educators within the school.”
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that these investigations were conducted in line with departmental procedures to ensure fairness and objectivity.
“As part of standard protocol, the principal was placed on precautionary suspension during the investigations. Upon the conclusion of the review process, the principal resumed duty,” said Mahlambi.
KZN MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, highlighted the Department’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
“We take all allegations seriously, particularly those affecting the well-being of learners and educators.
''The Department is committed to addressing every matter thoroughly, without fear or favour. We encourage anyone with further credible information to come forward. Our responsibility is to ensure that every school operates in an environment of safety, accountability, and integrity.”
Hlomuka added that the Department would continue to monitor the situation at Westville Senior Primary School and remains open to re-evaluating the matter should new developments arise.
However, concerns persist among parents. According to Judy Galassi, a long-standing parent at the school and participant in Friday’s protest, the Department had failed to provide meaningful feedback.
“There are over 50 complaints. None have been finalised or reported back to the School Governing Body (SGB),” said Galassi.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL News
Related Topics: