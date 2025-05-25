Africa Day Solidarity Walk: A call for unity against dictatorship and exploitation

Various organisations participated in the Africa Day Solidarity Walk from Newtown to Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied

Various organisations, including human rights and migrant movements, embarked on the Africa Day Solidarity Walk to protest against exploitation on the continent. The organisations called for an end to monarchy, dictatorship and oppression in Africa. The walk stretched from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Saturday and there was a march in Namibia on Sunday.

Africa Day, celebrated annually on May 25th, commemorates the founding of the Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) in 1963. It is also an occasion to celebrate African unity, diversity, and progress while acknowledging the continent’s ongoing challenges and aspirations. Africa Day also serves as a reminder of the historical struggles against colonialism and apartheid.

Labour unions such as the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa), the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), and civil rights groups such as Basotho Social and Civil Rights, Human Rights Institute of South Africa (Hurisa), Lawyers for Human Rights and Southern Africa Network for Immigrants and Refugees (Sanir) participated in the Braamfontein event. Giwusa’s president Mametlwe Sebei said while the 'government and bourgeois parties mouth platitudes about African unity, their actions are different'. Sebei said their actions incited xenophobia against African migrants, to divide the working class.