Sibanye Stillwater halts Kloof mine operations after 260 trapped miners rescued

Miners from Sibanye Stillwater’s Kloof 7 shaft were rescued after being trapped underground in Westonaria, Gauteng. Image: Supplied

Sibanye Stillwater has halted operations at its Kloof mine and will remain suspended, until safety and risk assessments are concluded, after 260 miners have been safely resurfaced after being trapped underground. On Friday, IOL News reported that Sibanye Stillwater said that efforts were under way to rescue the mine workers trapped underground at the Kloof mine in Westonaria. Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that all 260 miners have safely returned to surface following the shaft incident at Kloof 7 on May, 22. It further confirmed that no injuries or deaths were reported. “At no point was there any risk of injury to employees during the incident, which occurred when the skip door of the Kloof 7 sub-shaft rock winder opened at the loading point on Level 39, impacting Levels 40, 41, and below,” Sibanye Stillwater said in a media statement.

The company said comprehensive safety inspections and a shaft integrity assessment, along with the necessary repairs, were carried out before employees could be safely brought to the surface. Sibanye Stillwater said the first group of employees surfaced on Friday at 1.30pm with the remaining employees returning safely from about 7.30pm. “Based on these safety evaluations, a decision was made for employees to remain at their respective stations underground rather than use emergency escape routes, which would have required long walking distances,” it said. According to the company, mine rescue and medical teams were deployed promptly, and measures were taken to ensure employees were safe and had access to food and water. “All affected employees will also undergo thorough medical examinations, if required, while support has also been extended to employees’ families.”