Rabies still a serious public health threat in South Africa, new study finds

A new study by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has called for increased awareness and prevention efforts against rabies in South Africa. Rabies is a "viral disease transmitted primarily through the saliva of infected animals, mostly dogs, through bites, scratches, open wounds, or mucous membranes". According to the NICD’s surveillance data covering the period from 2011 to 2023, a total of 98,743 animal bite cases were reported across the country, with an overall incidence of 131 per 100,000 population. With 60% of these cases originating from the Vhembe District in Limpopo, which recorded an annual average of 4,857 incidents.

The study also noted that during the same period, 32 human rabies cases were confirmed, with a median age of just eight years. Children aged nine and under accounted for 34%. "While rabies is almost 100% fatal, it is preventable through timely and appropriate post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) in humans following possible exposures. Rabies in dogs (and cats) can be controlled through vaccination," the study noted Unarine Makungo, lead author of the study, said the findings provide critical, evidence-based insight into the ongoing risk of rabies in Limpopo, where outbreaks continue and children are disproportionately affected. “This article provides vital, evidence-based information on the ongoing risk of rabies in Limpopo province, where outbreaks still occur and children are disproportionately affected," Makungo said. "It highlights the importance of dog vaccination, public awareness, and timely medical care after animal bites. The findings are directly relevant to healthcare providers, policymakers, and community members who play a role in rabies prevention and control.”