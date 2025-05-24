Parliament summons minister over policy easing B-BBEE rules for 'Elon Musk’s Starlink'

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has summoned Minister Solly Malatsi to brief Parliament Image: Supplied

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies summoned Minister Solly Malatsi to brief Parliament on the newly issued policy directives aimed at easing Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) requirements for licensing satellite services, including Elon Musk’s Starlink. “The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has invited Minister Solly Malatsi and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to appear before the committee and brief on the recently gazetted policy directions,” Committee Chairperson Khusela Diko said.

Diko noted that the recently “gazetted policy directions appear to be in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act and in favour of low earth orbit satellite provider SpaceX”. The policy directives were published just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation met with US President Donald Trump and his close adviser, Elon Musk, at the White House on Wednesday. Prior to the meeting, reports suggested that the government was considering ways to accommodate Musk regarding B-BBEE ownership rules as part of efforts to improve relations with the US and attract investment.