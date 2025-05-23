Rest well Aunty Gigi.

Aunty Gigi of Ontario Court, Hanover Park, who was a Daily Voice legend, and truly lived by the slogan: “Ek Skrik Vir Niks”, has passed away.

Radio 786, announced that, Aunty Gadija “Gigi” Richards had passed away this morning.

As one of the newspapers' most loyal and longest-serving readers and supporters, she knew every editor and reporter’s name by heart and wasn’t bang to call a spade a spade or to take on politicians, grootkoppe in parliament or gangsters and would rek her bek about it.

She fed many in need and opened her doors to everyone who was looking for a listening ear or advice.

A loyal subscriber, she attended a Daily Voice breakfast more than a decade ago at the V&A Waterfront and continued to talk about how the aunties were treated like celebrities years on.

As former Daily Voice reporter, Robin-Lee Francke, now with IOL news said, she was the aunty you had to make a visit to when you visited Hanover Park for a storie.

Independent Newspaper’s marketing department’s Olwethu Bhozo, said: "She supported the newspaper loudly and unapologetically.”

Former Voice reporter Mandilakhe Tshwete now with Independent Newspaper’s National Hub said would be missing her phone calls from her.

Mandi said: “At the time when no one was using the land lines for the Daily Voice, up until we took out the land lines, she would call and say she did not receive the newspaper.

“She was a chatterbox, you could never just speak to her for five minutes, she would want to make her point and we will miss her.”

Former News Editor and Editor of the Daily Voice Elliott Sylvester reflected on her contributions to the newspaper.

He added: “One of the great things about the Daily Voice is that it reflects the voice of the people of the Cape Flats. And few voices were clearer or more compelling than Aunty Gigi.

"Always welcoming, and ready to have a chat about the latest happenings in her neighbourhood, she cared about her community and was in her own way an activist bringing to light stories we as journalists needed to cover.

"Her dedication to the Voice, her outspoken nature and sense of humour will be missed.

"When I started at the Voice, she would not hesitate to call us with her opinion and often advice on what we could do better. And always with a kind word and a laugh."

Another former reporter for the newspaper, Vincent Cruywagen said: “She was a walking encyclopedia of Hanover Park. Both friends and gangsters held her in high regard and I felt completely safe as I strolled with her through the treacherous flats of Hanover Park.”

Rest well Aunty Gigi.