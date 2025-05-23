Rescue operations underway for 300 mine workers trapped at Sibanye Stillwater

Efforts are under way to rescue about 300 mine workers trapped underground at Sibanye Stillwater in Westonaria, Gauteng.

Sibanye Stillwater said that efforts were under way to rescue at least 300 mine workers trapped underground at one of its shafts at the Kloof gold mine in Westonaria, Gauteng.

The incident reportedly occurred in the mine’s Kloof 7 shaft when a shift of ore created a blockage that isolated the miners. Despite the distressing circumstances, the mine reported that the miners are safe and being provided with essential supplies.

Speaking to the SABC outside the mine, Duncan Luvuno from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the incident happened on Thursday and the mine allegedly tried to cover it.

"We have been briefed, and we were told that the food is being sent underground and reaching the workers. Fortunately, there are no fatalities or injuries among our members," he said.

Regarding workers with chronic medical conditions, Luvuno said they were assured that doctors were available to attend all emergencies, and a batch of medication will be sent underground.