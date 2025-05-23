Parents protest outside Westville Senior Primary, calling for urgent action against principal

A group of parents gathered outside the school to protest against the DOE's apparent inaction despite at least 50 grievances raised against the school's principal.

Parents at Westville Senior Primary School in Durban are urging the provincial Department of Education to take urgent and decisive action following allegations against the school’s principal.

On Friday, they held a peaceful protest to express frustration over the department’s apparent failure to address more than 50 formal complaints filed against the principal.

These complaints range from financial mismanagement and procedural misconduct to staff victimisation and inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.

Despite the volume and severity of the allegations, parents say the department has failed to provide clear updates or take decisive action.

“There are over 50 complaints. None have been finalised or reported back to the School Governing Body (SGB),” said Judy Galassi, a parent who has had children at the school for the past four years.

“The only feedback is that investigations are underway at various stages within the sub-directorates. No reports have been made available to the SGB.”