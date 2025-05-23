Parents protest outside Westville Senior Primary, calling for urgent action against principal
A group of parents gathered outside the school to protest against the DOE's apparent inaction despite at least 50 grievances raised against the school's principal.
Parents at Westville Senior Primary School in Durban are urging the provincial Department of Education to take urgent and decisive action following allegations against the school’s principal.
On Friday, they held a peaceful protest to express frustration over the department’s apparent failure to address more than 50 formal complaints filed against the principal.
These complaints range from financial mismanagement and procedural misconduct to staff victimisation and inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.
Despite the volume and severity of the allegations, parents say the department has failed to provide clear updates or take decisive action.
“There are over 50 complaints. None have been finalised or reported back to the School Governing Body (SGB),” said Judy Galassi, a parent who has had children at the school for the past four years.
“The only feedback is that investigations are underway at various stages within the sub-directorates. No reports have been made available to the SGB.”
Galassi and many other parents have united to support the school’s teachers, many of whom reportedly experience high stress levels, with some either going on sick leave or resigning.
The principal was suspended in August 2024 to allow investigations but later reinstated after winning a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) case, reportedly due to procedural failings by the Department. Parents argue that this reinstatement has worsened the school’s atmosphere.
“We are such a prestigious school in an amazing community, and we’d hate to see our teachers and families leave because of one bad egg - principal with poor leadership,” said Galassi.
She stressed that the protest is a peaceful but determined call for accountability.
“If the Department does not suspend him again and actively pursue investigations, we will consider more pressurised protests and public exposure of the Department’s failure to act. We are looking after our children’s best interests.”
Parents insist the issue has escalated beyond the school level and now requires urgent departmental oversight and intervention.
IOL has reached out to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education for comment and will provide updates once a response is received.
